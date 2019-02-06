BOWLING

City Series Championship

East edged Ellet by the narrowest of margins to capture the boys title while Ellet won the girls championship over Firestone on Wednesday at Stonehedge Lanes.

The Dragons finished with a total pinfall of 2,567, just enough to beat out the second-place Orangemen by four pins. Matt Waskey had the high series of 429 to help East earn first place.

Jacob McCoy rolled the high game of 268 for Ellet.

On the girls side, Ellet totaled 2,128 to win the league title. Firestone placed second with 1,845 pins.

Buchtel's Jakayla Jones rolled a high game of 186 and Ellet's Alexis Rizer finished with a series of 330.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brunswick 44, Medina 43

Blue Devils senior Angela Fink banked in a runner from the wing as time expired to help host Brunswick cap a huge upset over the previously unbeaten Bees.

Fink ended the night with eight points. Brunswick (12-9, 8-5) was led offensively by Maddy Ramicone's 15 points, all from behind the 3-point arc. Ramicone scored all 15 in the first three quarters.

Lindsey Linard was the lone scorer in double figures for Medina (18-1, 12-1), netting 10 points.

WRESTLING

Norton 44, Cloverleaf 35

The Panthers dominated the upper weight classes to hold off the Colts and win the Portage Trail Conference-Metro Division with an undefeated league record.

Reece Swarm (160), Andrew Swym (182), Carson Savoia (195) and Jakob Hopkins (220) earned victories to help push Norton to the title over its toughest competition.

Also earning wins for Norton were Jayden Morr, Mike Kelley, Kaleb Kiss and Zach Flohr.