Anthony Davis is still a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

By 3 p.m. Thursday, that may change.

Davis remained in place Wednesday, though the run-up to the NBA's annual trade deadline picked up steam in plenty of other locales around the league. The first notable deal of trade deadline eve got done early Wednesday afternoon when the Los Angeles Clippers moved Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers as the centerpiece of a six-person, four-draft-pick swapping. Another big move was struck later Wednesday when Chicago landed Otto Porter Jr. from Washington for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis.

Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott went to the 76ers, while Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala and Landry Shamet went to the Clippers. Philadelphia — with an eye on moving way up from the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference — also gave up a protected 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-rounder that was once owned by Miami, and second-rounders in 2021 and 2023 through Detroit.

Porter will be headed to Chicago when the NBA signs off the terms, with the Wizards taking back Parker and Portis. Parker has been bracing for a trade, and moving Porter helps slice a major chunk off Washington's anticipated luxury-tax bill at the end of the season.

Another deal with tax ramifications was worked out between Miami and Phoenix. The Heat sent Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington to the Suns for Ryan Anderson, helping alleviate the logjam of guards that Miami coach Erik Spoelstra has been dealing with all season — plus considerably lowering the Heat's expected luxury tax bill. It's likely that Ellington will be a buyout candidate, and therefore would be able to pick his own spot to finish the season.

In other trades Wednesday:

• A person familiar with the terms said NBA-leading Milwaukee was sending center Thon Maker to the Detroit Pistons for forward Stanley Johnson. Both were lottery picks, Johnson in 2015 and Maker a year later. That trade was also pending the NBA reviewing the financial terms and approving, which is required for any deal to become final.

• The Los Angeles Lakers — one of the teams known to want Davis — made another deal, getting Reggie Bullock from the Detroit Pistons for rookie guard Svi Mykhailiuk. Bullock is a shooter, and Lakers star LeBron James loves surrounding himself with those. Bullock is making nearly 39 percent of his 3-point tries this season. Mykhailiuk has averaged 3.3 points in 39 appearances.

• Philadelphia swung a deal with Toronto, getting Malachi Richardson and some draft considerations for cash. Richardson appeared in 23 games during two seasons with the Raptors.