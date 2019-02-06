WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Ohio 92, Akron 70

The Zips battled the Bobcats evenly in the middle two quarters, but a slow start and a cold finish down the stretch led to a tough Mid-American Conference loss to league-leading Ohio on Wednesday.

Alyssa Clay came off the bench for Akron (12-8, 3-6) and shot 9-of-14 from the floor, including 5-of-6 from deep. She led both teams with a game- and career-high 25 points in just 23 minutes.

Akron won the middle quarters by a 43-41 margin, but the Bobcats (19-2, 8-2) got out to a 28-13 lead after one and punctuated the contest with a 23-14 fourth quarter to ice the game.

Kent State 55, Western Michigan 51



Megan Carter scored a team-high 17 points and the host Golden Flashes held off a furious rally to win their second consecutive MAC game.

Kent State (12-8, 5-4) controlled the game early, leading 20-7 at the end of the first quarter and 38-22 at halftime.

The Broncos (8-11, 2-6) locked down defensively in the second half and limited the Flashes to just 17 points, but their comeback fell short as Kent State began to key on Kamrin Reed (20 points).

Asiah Dingle added 12 points for the Golden Flashes.