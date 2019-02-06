Matt O’Grady rolled into Riviera Lanes on Wednesday with the same confident smile he had a year ago.

It’s hard for “OG,” as he’s known on the PBA Tour, to walk into the lanes on South Miller Road in Fairlawn and not be in a good mood.

The 32-year old from Rahway, New Jersey, holds one PBA major title — and it came 361 days ago when he did the near impossible to win the Tournament of Champions right here in Fairlawn.

“I never won before, but after winning all the great people of Akron have greeted me well,” O’Grady said. “I get big hugs and bright smiles. You don’t see that in other centers where you haven’t bowled well in. That right out of the gate, I feel already. I’m feeling opportunistic this week.”

A five-time participant in the TOC, it’s only the second time back to Riviera for O’Grady, but it’s a place he’ll never soon forget.

Especially after the way he won the TOC in 2018.

O’Grady’s run as the fifth seed last season wasn’t just incredible, it was near impossible. He had to win three stepladder matches just to get to the finals.

To put that in layman’s terms, after the qualifying and round robin portions of the tournament are finished it comes down to the top five seeds.

The top-seeded bowler sits back all day and watches the No. 5 seed face the No. 4 seed. The winner there faces the No. 3 seed, with that winner facing the No. 2 seed and so on.

It had been 22 years since a No. 5 seed last worked his way up to win the TOC, with Dave D’Entremont of Middleburg Heights accomplishing the feat 1996.

“I still look back at that and it feels like the stars and planets aligned to get through it,” O’Grady said. “There were so many amazing, consistent performers on the tour. I’m not the most consistent performer. Guys like [Jesper] Svensson and [Jason] Belmonte are there week in and week out and are competitors to win the title.

“I look at that now and think, ‘OK. I may have gotten lucky.’ I’m embracing that a little bit. I’m sure it’s part of that game.”

Those two names were victims of O’Grady last year when he beat the third-seeded Belmonte in the second stepladder match before knocking out Svensson in the finals.

By no means does O’Grady think he is walking in as the favorite to repeat.

“I don’t really feel like there’s a target,” he said. “Had I won last week in Lubbock [at PBA Lubbock Sports Open in Texas] then I would feel like there’s a definite target on my back, but I haven’t been bowling too great, so my expectations aren’t really that high this week. I just want to go out and make some really good shots. If I end up on that TV show again, then I guess it’s destiny.”

That’s not to say O’Grady took to the lanes without a little bit of confidence.

The reigning champion took things in a little more in qualifying and rolled a 1,040 five-game series (182-190-277-201-190) for an average of 208.0. There was an evening qualifier and will be a morning qualifier Thursday as well.

“I know a little bit more about the lanes,” O’Grady said. “I have more games on the lanes than other competitors. I feel like the shot pattern and the oil pattern are playing similar to what it did last year. You can’t play them like you did last year, but it’s definitely a confidence boost into feeling like I have a little bit of an advantage.”