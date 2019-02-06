In the four years of LeBron James’ second incarnation in Cleveland before he departed in July, the Cavaliers’ trade assets were gutted to build a championship-caliber team that captured the 2016 title.

But their stockpile for the future grew significantly on Wednesday night when a three-way trade with the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets netted the Cavs two players and the Rockets' lottery-protected first-round pick in 2019.

The Cavs sent guard Alec Burks and his expiring $11.5 million contract to the Kings. The Rockets dealt guard Brandon Knight, power forward Marquese Chriss and the first-round pick to the Cavs in exchange for guards Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin, who were acquired in Sunday’s deal with the Portland Trail Blazers for Rodney Hood. The Kings, meanwhile, sent guard Iman Shumpert to the Rockets.

A league source confirmed reports of the terms first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Rockets wanted to dump the salary of Knight, who will make $15.6 million in 2019-20. The Cavs could use Knight’s expiring contract as a trade chip next year, when they will also have Tristan Thompson ($18.5 million) and Jordan Clarkson ($13.4 million) in the same situation.

Knight, 27, played for the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns before being traded to the Rockets on Aug. 31. The eighth overall pick by the Pistons in 2011 out of Kentucky missed all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. This season, he has averaged 3.0 points in 12 games as a reserve. His career marks are 14.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 394 games with 320 starts.

Chriss, 21, the eighth overall pick by the Kings out of Washington in 2016, was traded from Phoenix to Houston with Knight. Chriss has played in 16 games this season, averaging 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds. For his career, those numbers are 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in 170 games with 124 starts.

Cavs General Manager Koby Altman was thrown into the deep end of the pool when he was promoted in July 2017, immediately forced to deal with Kyrie Irving’s trade request and James' impending free agency. But in leading the Cavs’ rebuild post-James, he is putting together quite a war chest.

This season, the Cavs have dealt Burks, Hood, Stauskas, Baldwin, Kyle Korver, Sam Dekker and George Hill and netted two first-round picks and six second-rounders, along with Knight, Chriss and John Henson.

All the moves come with an eye toward the summer of 2020, when most of the Cavs' big salaries will come off the books. There is also the desire to stay under the luxury tax threshold, which is projected as $123.7 million this season.

The Cavs (11-43) want to remain in contention for the No. 1 pick in the draft. The teams with the three worst records have a 14 percent chance of winning the top spot in the lottery. Going into Wednesday’s action, the Cavs had the third-worst mark behind the Knicks (10-43) and Suns (11-44).

Burks, 27, had spent his entire career with the Utah Jazz until he was traded to the Cavs on Nov. 29 in the Korver deal. After Tuesday’s home loss to the Boston Celtics, he seemed unfazed by speculation that he had played his last game in the wine and gold.

“I don’t believe in rumors until something happens,” Burks said. “I enjoy my time here and hopefully it keeps going.”

Burks said he didn’t want to hear from his agent about what what was being discussed, even as reports of talks with the Rockets were already surfacing.

“Nah. Unless he’s telling me to get on a flight, that’s all I want to know,” Burks said.

