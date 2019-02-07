New Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken gives his interpretation of "Air Raid," says he hopes Freddie Kitchens is open to a fair amount of "RPOs," and concedes it comes down to what the head coach wants.

BEREA It amuses Todd Monken to be pigeonholed as an "Air Raid" guy.

Monken became associated with the term after he left a receivers-coach job with the Jacksonville Jaguars to be Brandon Weeden's coordinator at Oklahoma State in 2011.

"It was ‘Air Raid’ as we use our fingers to say (in air quotes)," said Monken, the Browns' new offensive coordinator. "It was being able to throw to win. That really to me was the Air Raid.

"It works a lot better if you have good players doing things the right way consistently. It becomes a lot harder at the NFL level because you are going against the best in the world. Windows are tighter. You are under duress a lot more, so you have to be disciplined in terms of what you do on the perimeter.”

Monken said he and head coach Freddie Kitchens are homogenizing their offensive philosophies, with input from new offensive line coach James Campen.

Monken said "throw to win" entails spreading the ball around.

"You need enough skill players," he said. "Last year at Tampa, we would have had six guys get to 700-plus yards from scrimmage, if (tight end) O.J. Howard hadn’t gotten hurt.

"Space players and throw it over the other team's heads, or throw in intermediate pockets ... and running the football adds to that.”

Monken sees NFL teams incorporating elements of high-scoring college offenses.

"Probably the team you see it most with is Kansas City," Monken said. "Kansas City’s run game has a high number of RPOs (run-pass options) or ways to get it out of (Patrick Mahomes') hands. He is good at it, and they have good skill guys around him.

“I think everything gets clumped into Air Raid, just like a lot of years it got clumped under West Coast offense?"

Does Monken hope to inject plenty of RPOs into the Browns' attack?

"I think that is where football has been, and that has been my background," Monken said. "Hopefully, it is something that interests Freddie.”

Monken began to learn "Air Raid" in 2011 at Oklahoma State, after he coached receivers for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2007-10.

"Dana Holgorsen had been at Oklahoma State," he said. "You take a system and the terminology and you make it your own.

"Brandon was a big reason we won. We did some good things there, but we also incorporated things we did in Jacksonville, at Louisiana Tech, at Eastern Michigan and places we had been before.

"Did I feel that Freddie was open to what we had done at previous places? Of course.

"Ultimately, it is the head coach's decision."

Reach Steve at 330-580-8347 or steve.doerschuk@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @sdoerschukREP