GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chippewa 45, Smithville 44

Celina Koncz scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds to help Chippewa finish off a frantic comeback to avoid an upset on the road and stay unbeaten in the Wayne County League.

After a cold third quarter created a 38-33 deficit, the Chipps (18-1, 12-0) locked down defensively and created points off turnovers to storm back and outscore the Smithies 12-6 down the stretch.

Chippewa forced 27 total turnovers.

Taylor DePriest and Sarah Meech each scored 13 points to lead Smithville (9-10, 5-8).

CORRECTION

BOWLING

City Series Championship

East edged Ellet by the narrowest of margins to capture the boys title while Ellet won the girls championship over Firestone on Wednesday at Stonehedge Lanes.

The Dragons finished with a total pinfall of 2,567, just enough to beat out the second-place Orangemen by four pins. Matt Waskey had the high series of 429 to help East earn first place.

Jacob McCoy rolled the high game of 268 for Ellet.

On the girls side, Ellet totaled 2,128 to win the league title. Firestone placed second with 1,845 pins.

Buchtel’s Jakayla Jones rolled a high game of 186 and Ellet’s Alexis Rizer finished with a series of 330.