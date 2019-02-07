NIKO CHILSON

Rootstown, wrestling



Chilson, a senior, helped host Rootstown earn a spot in Sunday’s Division III State Duals in Columbus after the Rovers beat Fairless (72-7), Norwayne (50-27), Sandy Valley (54-27) and Waynedale (53-21) on Saturday. Chilson pinned opponents in the first period from Fairless, Sandy Valley and Waynedale, and won by forfeit against Norwayne.

ANDY GARR



Aurora, wrestling



Garr, a senior, contributed to Aurora’s run to Sunday’s Division II State Duals in Columbus after the Greenmen defeated Painesville Harvey (63-6), Revere (65-9), Geneva (61-16) and St. Vincent-St. Mary (39-27) on Saturday at Lake County Perry. Garr won all four of his matches by pin.

CHARLIE HENEGAR

Chippewa, basketball



Henegar, a senior, helped Chippewa win six games in a row. He scored 21 points in a 46-44 win in overtime against Dalton, 19 points in a 47-39 victory over Smithville, 16 points in a 64-57 triumph over Manchester, 16 points in a 63-36 win over Hillsdale, 11 points in a 53-52 victory over Rittman and nine points in a 52-41 win over Norwayne. He also averaged around five rebounds, four assists and three steals during the stretch.

GRACE LINDQUIST

Chippewa, basketball



Lindquist, a senior, continues to be a key player on a Chippewa squad that entered Thursday with a 17-1 record. She led the Chipps to wins over Dalton (54-47) and Brunswick (51-27) last week with a total of 40 points, 20 rebounds and eight blocks. She scored 28 points in the victory over Brunswick.

JILLIAN MARTIN

Stow, bowling



Martin, a freshman, compiled a 724 (245-200-279) series to finish in first place on the all-tournament team at the Black and Gold Sectional Preview in Parma on Jan. 27. Last week, she had series of 456 and 478 in Suburban League matches against Cuyahoga Falls and Wadsworth, and finished first on the all tournament team with a 644 series at the Muskingum Invitational in Rossford.

Note: Coaches or athletic directors are encouraged to nominate student-athletes for the Beacon Journal High School Spotlight. Nominations should be emailed to bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com by Monday at noon and include athlete’s name, school, grade, accomplishments for the week and a color picture (JPEG).