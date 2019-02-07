NBA fans needed a scorecard to keep up with last-minute changes as the trade deadline expired Thursday afternoon.

Here are some of the big transactions:

• The Toronto Raptors traded center Jonas Valanciunas in a blockbuster deal with the Memphis Grizzlies for former All-Star center Marc Gasol. ESPN reported that CJ Miles and Delon Wright were included in the deal with Valanciunas.

• The Philadelphia 76ers traded former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz to the Orlando Magic for Jonathan Simmons as well as a 2020 first-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick. Fultz has played in only 33 games since being taken No. 1 overall in the 2017 draft.

• The New Orleans Pelicans agreed to trade forward Nikola Mirotic to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal that sends the Bucks' Jason Smith and Detroit's Stanley Johnson to New Orleans. The Pelicans will receive multiple second-round draft choices, and will retain Anthony Davis.

• The Boston Celtics traded Jabari Bird to the Atlanta Hawks. The trade includes cash to pay part of the salary for the guard who hasn't played this season after being charged with beating up his girlfriend.

• Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac are changing teams but not home arenas, going from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Clippers. The Lakers will take back Mike Muscala. The Lakers could use the open roster spot on free agent Carmelo Anthony, a close friend of LeBron James.

•The Clippers acquired forward JaMychal Green and guard Garrett Temple from the Grizzlies in exchange for guard Avery Bradley. The Clippers also waived center Marcin Gortat.

• Shelvin Mack is going to the Atlanta Hawks in a deal that sends Tyler Dorsey to the Memphis Grizzlies. Mack was with the Hawks for parts of four seasons. Dorsey will get a new start in Memphis, after seeing his minutes fall considerably in Atlanta.

• The Sacramento Kings acquired forward Caleb Swanigan from the Portland Trail Blazers for forward Skal Labissiere in a trade of former first-round picks. The Kings also waived guard Ben McLemore III.