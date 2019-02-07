INDEPENDENCE — Larry Nance Jr.’s future with the Cavaliers seemed secure after he signed a four-year, $44.8 million contract extension in October.

Yet with the NBA’s trade deadline at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nance still had his phone set to vibrate on Twitter notifications from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday night during the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards.

“In the back of your mind, you’re like, ‘I think I’m good,’ ” Nance said. “But we all find out just like everyone else. I’ve got my phone on Woj notifications and I’m like, ‘Is that me?’ ‘No, all right, I can go back to dinner.’ This is certainly a nerve-wracking time of the year. It’s nerve-wracking and exciting because the league is getting shaken up and guys are being presented new and different opportunities.

“At the end of the day, we’re all pawns in the game. We know that.”

The Cavs emerged from the deadline without starters Alec Burks and Rodney Hood, which forced coach Larry Drew to huddle with his assistants to discuss starting lineup options for games Friday at Washington and Saturday at Indiana. Drew must decide whether to elevate Jordan Clarkson, who has been among the league leaders in bench scoring all season and has chemistry with Nance and backup point guard Matthew Dellavedova.

On Wednesday night, the Cavs sent Burks to the Sacramento Kings as part of a three-way trade that brought in Houston Rockets guard Brandon Knight, power forward Marquese Chriss, the Rockets' lottery-protected 2019 first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick. The Cavs sent guards Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin and a 2021 second-round pick to Houston. The Rockets acquired the Kings’ Iman Shumpert, with Houston also sending its 2020 second-round pick to Sacramento.

Traded by the Portland Trail Blazers for Hood on Sunday, Stauskas and Baldwin were in Cleveland for what seemed like hours. They were dealt again Thursday, this time to the Indiana Pacers.

When the deadline passed, shooting guard J.R. Smith remained on the Cavs roster despite being away from the team since Nov. 20. A league source said the Cavs will have no buyout discussions with Smith.

In recent months, Smith has used his Instagram account to help his daughter Demi sell Girl Scout cookies. He’s posted from New Jersey and Los Angeles and been spotted at Madison Square Garden. Smith carries a $14.7 million salary this season, but is guaranteed only $3.87 million of his $15.68 million for 2019-20 if he’s let go by June 30.

Nance expressed confidence in the plan General Manager Koby Altman is executing. Since the season began, the rebuilding Cavs have added two first-round picks and six second-rounders, the latter valuable as trade assets.

But for the players remaining, losing shooting guard Hood and small forward Burks — along with their scoring averages of 12.2 and 11.6, respectively — brings questions.

“It’s tough as a player to see like, ‘OK, there goes our starting 2 and 3, and we’re getting back picks for it?’ It’s like, “Well, I need somebody to pass the ball to,’ ” Nance said. “But as a front office, that’s [their] job to see things that we can’t.

“Obviously, all of us trust Koby and the job he’s done thus far and will continue to. But, yeah, it’s tough to give up a valued piece of your locker room, a friend, a teammate and .. it’s like, ‘The pick is not going to sit in his seat.’ But we trust them. I think they’re doing a great job.”

Drew will coach Knight for the second time; Knight averaged 17.9 points (second highest of his career) for the Drew-led Milwaukee Bucks in 2013-14. Knight, 27, missed all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

“I know he’s had some injuries … but he’s a terrific person and a terrific player,” Drew said of Knight. “I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“I always looked at him as a combo [guard]. That was one of the beauties of having a guy like him. He’s small, but he can play the 2 because he’s strong. I moved him off the ball quite often, and I’m hoping I’ll be able to do that here.”

Chriss, 21, was the eighth overall pick by the Kings in 2016 and was traded to the Phoenix Suns on draft night. But his reported poor work ethic and attitude prompted the Suns to trade him to the Rockets on Aug. 31.

Nance said one of his coaches at Wyoming, assistant Scott Duncan, was an assistant when Chriss was with the Suns.

“I’ve been a fan of him since he came into the league. He’s super talented,” Nance said of Chriss. “[Duncan] said our personalities are going to mesh really well, and hopefully when I get my post-practice work in or postgame work or a lift in, then I can kind of invite him because we’re very similar in play style. Hopefully, I can bring him along a little bit.”

Drew loved that Nance was ready to take Chriss under his wing.

“If Larry feels that’s something he can help him with, that speaks volumes about who Larry Nance is,” Drew said of Chriss’ questionable dedication. “I think that would be great.”

Drew said Chriss, 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, caught his eye when he was with the Suns.

“Just watching him, I thought he was a terrific player. He had size, he had strength, he was mobile for a big guy,” Drew said. “I don’t know what happened ... but he’s coming to a situation where he’ll get an opportunity. I’m hoping he’ll make the most of it.”

Injury update

Drew said forward Cedi Osman (sprained right ankle) would miss his second consecutive game Friday. Center Tristan Thompson (sore left foot), sidelined for nine consecutive games, must make it through a full contact practice before he’s cleared.

Love returning?

Drew said All-Star forward Kevin Love (Nov. 2 left foot surgery) remains day-to-day. On the league's 8:30 p.m. injury report Thursday, Love was listed as questionable for the game against the Wizards. Love has played only four games this season after being injured in the preseason opener at Boston.

