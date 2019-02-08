BOYS BASKETBALL

Hudson 56, Stow 39

Aaron Martin scored 23 points and William Wallace added 16 points for the visiting Explorers (11-7, 6-6) in a Suburban League-National Conference win over the Bulldogs (9-9, 7-4).

Evan Bainbridge scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Jack Wilson added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Tallmadge 91, Barberton 76

Junior Brandon Heigelmann's 32 points led the host Blue Devils (9-9, 6-4 Suburban-American) over the Magics (5-12, 3-7).

Jake Gardella scored 17 points for the Blue Devils, and Jordan Soyars led the Magics with 28 points.

Revere 81, Aurora 61

Junior Hunter Drenth scored 27 points and the visiting Minutemen (13-3, 19-1 Suburban-American) defeated the Greenmen.

Sophomore Jimmy Salamone added 13 points for the Minutemen, and Gabe Elsawy led the Greenmen with 18 points.

Highland 60, Copley 53

Senior Cole Tessena led the visiting Hornets (8-10, 5-5) with 16 points in a Suburban-American win over the Indians (13-4, 7-3).

D.J. Jones led the Indians with 16 points.

Twinsburg 59, Wadsworth 50

Senior Ralph Campbell scored 19 points as the visiting Tigers (13-5, 8-4 Suburban-National) defeated the Grizzlies (7-9, 5-5).

Senior P.J. Lockwood led the Grizzlies with 13 points.

Nordonia 61, Cuyahoga Falls 47

Joel Jones scored 14 points and Justin Byrd and Julius Jones each added 12 points for the host Knights in a Suburban-National win over the Black Tigers.

James Moore led the Black Tigers with 17 points.

Archbishop Hoban 70, NDCL 42

Senior Rob Morson and sophomore Daryl Peterson each scored 12 points for the host Knights (12-4, 7-2) in a North Coast League win over the Lions (5-13, 3-5).

St. Vincent-St. Mary 75, Lutheran East 58

Malaki Branham scored 23 points, Lunden McDay scored 20 points and Seth Wilson added 18 points for the host Fighting Irish (13-3).

Coventry 55, Springfield 44

Jaret Griffith scored 13 points for the host Comets (8-10, 7-6) in a Portage Trail Conference-Metro Division win over the Spartans (5-15, 4-9).

Shae Moles led the Spartans with 18 points.

Streetsboro 67, Ravenna 42

Senior Deonte Lewis scored 15 points and seniors Arnold Jenkins and Jalen Hardy each added 11 points for the visiting Rockets (9-11, 8-5) in a PTC-Metro win over the Ravens (4-15, 1-12).

Mogadore 72, Rootstown 57

Lukas Swartz scored 32 points for the host Wildcats (11-5, 6-3) in a PTC-County win over the Rovers (12-6, 8-3).

Perry 55, Lake 45

Quentin Toles led the host Panthers (11-8, 3-7) with 16 points in a Federal League win over the Blue Streaks (10-6, 5-5).

Julian Jackson added 14 points for the Panthers, and Jake Maranville led the Blue Streaks with 12 points.

Triway 64, CVCA 50

Chance Wells scored 18 points to lead the host host Titans over the Royals. Brett Carroscia led the Royals with 18 points.