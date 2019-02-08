The state dual team wrestling tournament on Sunday in Columbus will include Aurora, Brecksville, Rootstown and Wadsworth.

The Ohio State University’s St. John Arena is the venue once again for the tournament, which is in its seventh season and will feature eight teams apiece in Division I, II and III.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., followed by the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. and the finals at 7:30 p.m.

Brecksville is in the Division I field once again under coach Todd Haverdill after winning a regional championship at home. The Bees earned victories over Green (69-6), Lake (69-6) and Nordonia (63-3) to reach Columbus, where as the third seed they will meet No. 6 seed Mason in a quarterfinal.

Brecksville is led by senior Marco Regalbuto (138 pounds) and sophomore Victor Voinovich (152). The other Bees in the lineup are Pito Castro (106), Jack Stanley (113), Cole Kowatch (120), Jimmy Carmany (126), James Bronstrup (132), Carter Lloyd (145), Anthony Rizzo (160), Soren Osicka (170), Ben Vanadia (182), Ethan Hatcher (195), Isaac Sell (220) and Ryan Stadler (285).

Wadsworth is seeded fourth in Division I and will square off against No. 4 Elyria in a quarterfinal. The Grizzlies won a regional title at home by dispatching Olmsted Falls (64-6), Cleveland St. Ignatius (70-5) and Carrollton (48-21).

Coach Clay Wenger leads a squad that includes two dynamic seniors — Indiana University recruit Luke Baughman (138) and Maryland recruit Michael North (145).

The other Grizzlies in the lineup are Mason Brugh (106), Mikey Lewarchick (113), Landon Hacker (120), Hunter Griffin (126), Logan Scandlon (132), Jacob Walsh (152), Logan Shiarla (160), Dom Loparo (170), Jon List (182), Blake Cerovac (195), Jamisen Jackson (195 or 220), Mason Beal (220) and Zach Linn (285).

“Our goal is to go down there and make a statement,” Wenger told the Medina Gazette.

Wenger was on Wadsworth state duals title teams in 2010 and 2011, and was also on the individual state title team in 2010.

Aurora is the No. 2 seed in Division II and will meet No. 7 Millersburg West Holmes in a quarterfinal. Aurora won a regional title by topping Painesville Harvey (63-6), Revere (65-9), Geneva (61-16) and St. Vincent-St. Mary (39-27) at Lake County Perry.

The Greenmen are led by seniors Andy Garr (145, Columbia), Jack Gorman (132, Cleveland State) and Will McGhee (160, 170, Old Dominion).

“They are great leaders for this program,” Aurora coach Johnny Papesh said. “All three guys are over 130 wins.”

The Aurora lineup also features Robbie Sagaris (106), Nic Willingham (113), Bo DiJulius (120), Antwan Sagaris (120 or 126), Brian Kennedy (126), Kyle Petersen (138), Dylan Fishback (152), Jeff Burger (160), Ethan Anderson (170 or 182), Evan Anderson (182 or 195), Zach Sender (195), Dante Leone (220) and Marcus Barroun (285).

Rootstown is the No. 4 seed in Division III and will tangle with No. 5 Blanchester in a quarterfinal. The Rovers hosted and won a regional title by defeating Fairless (72-7), Norwayne (50-27), Sandy Valley (54-27) and Waynedale (53-21).

The Rovers, under coach Craig Wise, feature seniors Trent Duvall (132), Niko Chilson (138), Chris Langguth (182) and Ryan Boyle (220). The rest of the lineup includes Gabe Orpesa (106), Caleb Edwards (113), Mike Prikryl (120), Mason Kline (126), Simon Youngblood (145), Cameron White (145 or 152), Chris Anderson (160), Caleb Drennen (170), Austin McKibben (195) and Logan DeAngelis (285).