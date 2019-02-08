The Philadelphia 76ers paid tribute to the late Moses Malone, a three-time NBA MVP and one of basketball's most ferocious rebounders, with a sculpture and a jersey retirement ceremony.

The Sixers unveiled the sculpture Friday morning at their practice facility in New Jersey.

The team retired Malone's No. 2 jersey in a halftime ceremony at Friday night's game against Denver. The banner they raised has the names of all Malone's teammates stitched into it.

Malone, who died in 2015, was a 13-time All-Star, Hall of Fame inductee and a member of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA history. In 1983, he helped the Sixers roll through the playoffs and sweep the Lakers — the last time they won a championship.

Members of the 1983 NBA championship team, including "Dr. J" Julius Erving, rang the team's ceremonial bell at midcourt before Friday's game.

Mavs cut Randolph

The Mavericks waived Zach Randolph two days after acquiring the forward while sending Harrison Barnes to Sacramento in a trade designed to give Dallas salary-cap relief.

Randolph and young forward Justin Jackson were sent to the Mavericks in a deal that came together while Barnes was playing for Dallas in a 99-93 win over Charlotte on Wednesday. Jackson was active for Friday night's game against Milwaukee.

Randolph, 37, never played for the Kings in his second season with them. He was a frequent Dallas foe during his eight seasons with Memphis. A day after the trade, Mavericks president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said he didn't expect Randolph to play for the club.

Randolph has averaged 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds in 17 seasons with five teams.

Tribute to Gasol

A day after trading Marc Gasol to Toronto, the owner of the Memphis Grizzlies says the franchise will retire the center's No. 33 jersey some day in the future.

Owner Robert Pera issued a statement Friday morning after the franchise confirmed the trade netting Memphis three players and a second-round draft pick in the 2024 draft.

Pera praised Gasol as a pillar of the Grizzlies for 11 seasons and part of the core that shaped the franchise's identity on and off the court. Pera thanked Gasol, saying they look forward to one day welcoming the center back with his jersey hanging in the FedExForum rafters next to those of Zach Randolph and Tony Allen.

The Grizzlies traded Gasol, 34, on Thursday at the NBA trade deadline with the center holding a $25 million option he can exercise this summer.