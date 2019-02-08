SOFTBALL

Kent State opened the 2019 season on Friday with a 7-1 win over LIU Brooklyn and a 2-0 loss to Florida Gulf Coast at the FGCU Kickoff Classic in Fort Myers, Fla.

Kaitlyn Miller hit a three-run home run and Bailey Brownfield singled, doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Golden Flashes (1-1) over the Blackbirds in the first game.

Andrea Scali allowed one run on one hit and struck out 12 in the complete-game win for the Flashes.

The Flashes were not as fortunate in the second game, as FGCU pitcher Riley Randolph scattered four hits and struck out seven in a shutout win.

Starting pitcher Madi Huck allowed two runs on six hits and struck out three for the Flashes, and Brownfield, Kennadie Goth, Carlee Selle and Alexis Taube each had a hit for the Flashes.

Kent State will play LIU Brooklyn on Saturday at 10 a.m. and Penn State at 12:15 p.m. before finishing tournament play on Sunday against Penn State.

• The University of Akron defeated Morgan State 12-11 in the first game of the Blue Hose Invitational in Clinton, S.C.

The Zips trailed 11-4 after two innings but rallied to score eight unanswered runs, including the game winner in the seventh inning for the win.

TRACK AND FIELD

University of Akron senior Jordan Latimer placed second in the men's long jump to lead the Zips on opening night of the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.

Latimer soared to a mark of 25-2 on his last jump, and senior Terrell McClain placed fourth with a jump of 24-11¾.