The home cookin' was a welcome treat Saturday for the University of Akron women's basketball team.

After losing five of their past six games — with four of those losses on the road — the Zips (13-8, 4-6) responded with a 69-62 Mid-American Conference victory over Western Michigan (8-12, 2-7) at Rhodes Arena.

And it took a finishing 11-4 kick to put away the pesky Broncos, who entered the fray with six losses in seven games and were likewise desperate to end that skid.

It was also the Zips' second win over the Broncos this year. They won 72-59 at Kalamazoo on Jan. 9.

"We knew this was the start of a three-game home stretch and we needed to take care of business at the JAR," UA coach Melissa Jackson said. "Just really proud of this team."

A game-high 24 points from junior point guard Shaunay Edmonds was key. It was also her season high, helping offset a season-low six points from usual leading scorer Megan Sefcik, who was stuck on zero until 6:40 left in the game.

"Credit to Western Michigan," Jackson said. "They did a great job on Megan. It's good to see us win with her only scoring six points. I thought Shaunay was tremendous."

Sefcik entered the day at 17.1 points per game, fifth in the MAC.

Edmonds, a 5-foot-4 Pittsburgh native, was nearly flawless directing the offense. She had three assists and just one turnover as the Zips committed only seven.

She made 9-of-17 field goals, 2-of-4 from long range, and made 4-of-4 free throws down the stretch. Edmonds played all but six minutes with freshman backup Gabrielle Brown-Mitchell sitting out with a slightly injured knee.

Edmonds, usually focused on being a distributor, stepped up her offense out of necessity.

"Yeah, I've been working on it," Edmonds said. "If people are not doing their job, then other people have to step up."

Jackson said she has encouraged Edmonds to get more involved scoring with her superior quickness.

"It's been the same my whole life," Edmonds said. "People telling me to be aggressive, work on my shot."

The Zips' two 6-1 junior forwards, Haliegh Reinoehl and Caitlin Vari, each scored 15 points. Reinoehl, who leads the team with 7.2 rebounds per game, grabbed a game-high 10.

"That's my favorite thing to do, basketball-wise, is rebound," Reinoehl said. "Caitlin helped me get a lot of boards, too."

Vari's point total was a career high and she also pulled down nine rebounds.

Sophomore Leighah-Amori Wool led Western Michigan with 17 points and senior Deja Wimby had 16. Both missed the first game against UA with injuries.

The Zips led by three (35-32) at the half and by just one (50-49) after three.

They host Ball State at 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Miami at 2 p.m. Saturday.