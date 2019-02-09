Suburban League National Conference members Hudson and Brecksville continued their rivalry in the pool Saturday on the campus of the University of Akron.

Ocasek Natatorium was the venue once again for a Division I sectional swimming and diving meet that ended with Hudson scoring 558 points to win its 12th girls sectional team title in a row, and Brecksville placing first on the boys side with 418 points.

“This is a good tune-up,” Hudson coach Matt Davis said. “We knew that all of our girls were good enough to make it to next week. The goal was to swim a time that will get you into next week. Next week is obviously more important, and then we get to the state meet. We are comfortable that all [20] of our girls made it into next week.”

The district meet is next week at Cleveland State University’s Busbey Natatorium.

“We didn’t shave any of our girls for this week, so we are really excited that we are in a good spot for next week,” Davis said. “Having multiple winners at sectional is great. We have been racing hard all season on both the girls and boys side.”

Hudson senior Jay Johnson placed first in the boys 200-yard freestyle in a meet-record time of 1:41.21 and won the 100 freestyle in 45.91. Explorers Caleb Tuckerman touched the wall first in the boys 500 freestyle in 4:45.23

Hudson junior Paige McCormick finished first in the girls 200 freestyle in a meet-record time of 1:53.02, and won the 500 freestyle (5:01.1) and 400 freestyle relay (3:35.97).

Senior Maddie Hannan, junior Gabrielle Loring and sophomore Mackenzie DeWitt joined McCormick in the 400 relay, and Hannan and DeWitt were on the top 200 freestyle relay (1:39.22) with junior Giovanna Cappabianca and freshman Eliana Szabo.

The Explorers won eight girls races in total, including the girls 200 individual medley (Cappabianca, 2:07.99), 50 freestyle (DeWitt, meet record 23.59), 100 butterfly (Cappabianca, 58.0), 100 freestyle (Hannan, 53.03).

Brecksville finished second in the girls meet with 365 points and Firestone was third with 266½ points. North Royalton (183) and Parma Normandy (157) rounded out the top five.

The Bees set a meet record in the girls 200 medley relay (1:46.44) with seniors Maya Conte and Hannah Bach, freshman Annie Krusinski and junior Riley McNichols. Bach also set a meet record in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.19).

Hudson won the girls and boys SLNC regular season titles, and also were first in the SLNC championship meet in January.

Brecksville won seven boys races Saturday, including all three relays, to come out on top. Seniors Eric Widenhofer, Luke Schimpf, Eric Chimes and Colin Charbonneau opened the meet with a first in the 200 medley relay (1:37.98); Charbonneau joined junior Pete Krusinski, senior Michael Whitehead and sophomore Luca Aldewereld to set a meet record in the 200 freestyle relay (1:27.43); and Chimes, Widenhofer, Whitehead and Krusinski placed first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:14.26).

Additionally, Chimes won the 200 IM (1:56.43), Charbonneau won the 50 freestyle (21.53), Krusinski won the 100 breaststroke (58.92) and Bees freshman Matthew Petros won the 1-meter diving competition (396.9 points).

“I am really happy with the way our kids swam,” Brecksville coach Mark Krusinski said. “We had a couple of kids who had significant drops [in time]. Luke Schimpf and Joe Lynch each dropped eight seconds in the 200 IM and really contributed a lot to this win. Our top line swimmers always seem to come through too.”

Walsh Jesuit junior Kaden Smesko took first in the boys 100 backstroke in a meet-record time of 49.88, and Twinsburg senior Colin Martin won the 100 butterfly in 50.72.

Hudson finished second in the boys meet with 343 points and Firestone was third with 258 points. Stow (205) and Walsh Jesuit (179) rounded out the top five.

Firestone coach Cindy Virdo said her team is “dealing with a lot of illness right now.”

Jack Saum, Max Nixon, Josh Ison, Jacob Stump, Dylan Peachock and Nathan Phillips led the Firestone boys team. The Falcons' top girls are Madeline Dyer, Jordan Stump, Jordan Baith, Mia Nagle, Molly Rogers and Emma Moore.