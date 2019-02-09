GIRLS BASKETBALL

Walsh Jesuit 51, Cle. St. Joseph Academy 50

The Warriors' story all year has been close games, including 7-of-their-11 losses coming by three points or less. Saturday's one-point win at home moved their win streak to three games. Angela Vitantoino scored the winning basket with 1.4 seconds remaining in the game. It was Walsh's only lead. St. Joseph Academy (12-8) led the entire game, including having a 17-point advantage in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Sloane Sapp made three 3-pointers and had six steals to lead the Walsh (10-11) comeback. Sloane finished with 12 points as did teammate Maddie Pietrowski.

Solon 63, Medina 54

The Comets handed host Medina its second consecutive loss in a Greater Cleveland Conference game. Solon's Sammit Rinicella scored 15 points and Minah Ali and Hailey Weaver each added 12 points to down the Battling Bees by nine points.

Sarah McKee's game-high16 points led Medina (18-2, 12-2).

Jackson 42, Twinsburg 39

Kerianne Diese made a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left in the game that gave the Polar Bears a one-point lead. Diese and Madie Repath each split two free throws to make the final margin three points in a nonleague win. Diese finished with 10 point and nine rebounds for Jackson (15-5).

Jada Austin's 14 points topped Twinsburg (7-12).

Louisville 58, Revere 44

Sixteen of Taylor Rinn's 25 points were scored in the first half, but that was all the offense Revere could muster in nonleague loss at Louisville (10-11). Sophomore Sherilynn Mullett scored 18 points for the Leopards, who expanded their one-point halftime lead over the Minutemen (13-7) with a 19-7 third quarter run.

Lake 45, Barberton 41

Behind by four points after three quarters, Lake used a 20-point fourth-quarter effort to beat visiting Barberton (10-10) in a nonleague game. Lake's balanced scoring attack was led by Abby Stephens with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jessica LeBeau and Kiley Dyrlund contributed nine and eight points, respectively, for the Blue Streaks (9-11).

Green 78, Kent Roosevelt 31

Marissa Berlin's double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds, along with Olivia Payne's team-high 15-point game, led the Bulldogs (11-10) to a nonleague road victory.

Aurora 47, Bay Village Bay 41

Shyanne Sellers scored 34 of Aurora's 47 points, leading the Greenmen to a nonleague win at Bay (15-5).

Highland 46, Hudson 41

Highland took a one-point lead on a Brooke Stuart's 3-pointer with 1:40 to go in the game, for a lead that the Hornets kept for good. The sophomore guard finished with four 3-pointers and 15 points. Kendall McCormick, also a sophomore guard, led all scorers with 17 points for the Hornets (13-7).

Manchester 45, CVCA 39

Karli Anker's 13 points lead the Panthers over visiting CVCA in a Principals Athletic Conference game.

Ravenna 63, Streetsboro 46

Lauren Calhoun became Ravenna's all-time leading scorer in the third quarter a Portage Trail Conference Metro Division win at Streetsboro. Calhoun finished the game with 17 points. Avery Robinson added 14 points and Emily Ervin 11 for the Ravens (15-5, 10-3).

Rachel Bolyard's 18-point performance paced the Rockets.