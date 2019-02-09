The Oklahoma City Thunder waived guard Alex Abrines.

The team announced the move Saturday.

Abrines missed much of his third NBA season because of personal reasons. He played only twice since Dec. 23, and neither of those appearances lasted more than 10 minutes. The Thunder offered few clues why Abrines had not been playing. He played 31 games this season, with two starts, and averaged 5.3 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Abrines' primary tool was his 3-point shooting, but he was shooting just 32 percent from long range this season after shooting 38 percent in each of the past two seasons. With guard Terrance Ferguson emerging as a legitimate 3-point shooter, Abrines became expendable.

Oklahoma City didn't make much noise in the days leading up to Thursday's trade deadline. The team announced on Feb. 1 that it sent reserve guard/forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash considerations to the Chicago Bulls for a protected 2020 second-round draft pick.

Pistons' moves

The Detroit Pistons signed guard Wayne Ellington and waived 2016 first-round draft pick Henry Ellenson.

The Pistons announced the moves Saturday night.

The 6-foot-5 Ellington is in his 10th NBA season. He averaged 8.4 points with Miami this season before he was traded to Phoenix and then waived. The Pistons needed outside shooting after trading Reggie Bullock.

Ellenson, who was drafted with the 18th pick in 2016, has averaged just 3.8 points in 59 NBA games. The Pistons traded Stanley Johnson, their 2015 first-round pick, earlier in the week.

Back with Grizzlies?

Memphis Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Chandler Parsons will be treated like any other player amid reports that the forward will rejoin his teammates after the All-Star break.

The comments come a month after general manager Chris Wallace said Parsons had chosen to continue his rehabilitation in Los Angeles, putting his future with Memphis in doubt.

Bickerstaff said Saturday at morning shoot-around that when Parsons comes back, "he's a part of the team like anybody else." Bickerstaff added, "he's still a part of the team and we'll treat him that way."

Parsons, who has had knee issues, told ESPN he is "ready to get back to Memphis and help my team win any way I can."