Jazz 125, Spurs 105

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points, Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 13 rebounds and host Utah beat San Antonio on Saturday.

Royce O'Neale tied his season high with 17 points and made all four of his 3-point attempts to help the Jazz claim their third win in their last four games.

Ricky Rubio, who took to social media to celebrate surviving the trade deadline to stay with Utah, tallied 16 points, six rebounds and six assists.

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 for the Spurs, who have lost four in a row on their eight-game trip while their home arena hosts a 17-day stock show and rodeo.

Hornets 129, Hawks 120

Kemba Walker hit nine 3-pointers and scored 37 points, Marvin Williams added 27 points and Charlotte beat host Atlanta to snap a two-game skid.

Jeremy Lamb had 24 points to help the Hornets win for the eighth time in their last 13 games.

Walker, a three-time All-Star guard, is averaging 34 points and eight assists in his last four games.

John Collins had 21 points and Trae Young added 20 for the Hawks. They have lost four out of six.

Raptors 104, Knicks 99

Marc Gasol had seven points and six rebounds in his Toronto debut and the Raptors sent host New York to its 16th straight loss.

Acquired from Memphis before Thursday's trade deadline, Gasol played 19 minutes. The three-time All-Star entered late in the first quarter and made a hook shot on his first try.

Kyle Lowry scored 22 points and Serge Ibaka added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors.

New York closed to 91-90 on a 3-pointer from rookie Kadeem Allen with 5 minutes left. Danny Green hit back-to-back 3s to extend the lead 97-90.

Mario Hezonja's 3-pointer with 11 seconds to go pulled the Knicks within 102-99.Two free throws from Lowry sealed it with eight seconds left.

Wizards 134, Bulls 125

Bradley Beal scored 31 points to help Washington beat host Chicago in the first meeting between the teams since they swapped three forwards in a multiplayer trade.

The Wizards got Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis and a protected 2023 second-round pick from the Bulls on Wednesday for Otto Porter Jr. Parker scored 20 points and Portis had 10 points and 12 rebounds against their former team, helping Washington to a 64-38 advantage in bench points.

Parker and Portis hugged after they were pulled from the game in the final minute.

Washington shot 58 percent (55-for-95) from the field and placed seven players in double figures in the opener of a four-game road trip. Chassan Randle also scored 20 points, and Trevor Ariza finished with 19.