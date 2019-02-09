WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Buffalo 75, Kent State 66



Kent State fell behind 41-27 at halftime and could not recover despite a 28-12 run in the second half Saturday at Buffalo.

Juniors Megan Carter and Ali Poole each scored 16 points to lead Kent (12-9, 5-5 Mid-American Conference). Alexa Golden added 15 points, four assists and three steals.

SOFTBALL

East Tennessee State 9,

Akron 2



The Zips stayed close for six innings before giving up six runs in the final inning to drop their first game of the year at the Blue Hose Invitational in Clinton, S.C.

Junior second baseman Samantha Malik singled and doubled to lead Akron (1-1-1), who managed five hits off ETSU (2-0), which had only allowed two hits and no runs coming into the contest.

FGCU Kickoff Classic

Kent State lost 3-1 to LIU-Brooklyn in their first game but dominated Penn State 11-0 in game two at the FGCU Kickoff Classic in Fort Myers, Fla.

In game one, the Flashes collected eight hits but could not deliver when it mattered, only scoring a single run in the second inning.

But Kent State (2-2) produced at the plate from the start in the second game behind the Brownfield sisters, Bailey and Brenna, who drilled back-to-back doubles to give the Flashes a 2-0 lead. Several batters later, with the bases loaded, Hunter Brancifort cracked a grand slam off the scoreboard in left field to punctuate a six-run first inning.

Andrea Scali (2-0) dominated in the circle, pitching all five innings and allowing just one hit with 10 strikeouts and no walks.