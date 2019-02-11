BEREA — If a football player is talented enough, Browns General Manager John Dorsey is willing to give him a second chance despite off-field transgressions.

Dorsey extended his track record of gambling on troubled players Monday when he signed controversial running back Kareem Hunt, a Willoughby South High School graduate and University of Toledo product who was drafted in the third round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 when Dorsey was their GM.

The Chiefs cut Hunt on Nov. 30 after TMZ.com released a disturbing surveillance video in which he shoved and kicked a woman in the hallway outside his apartment at the Metropolitan at The 9 in downtown Cleveland.

Facing the possibility of public backlash, Dorsey spent a combined 36 minutes in two separate interviews addressing media within a few hours of making the move, which he said ownership approved.

"We're all appalled by it," Dorsey said of Hunt's physical altercation with the woman. "It is an egregious act. We all understand that. But after doing our research — extensive research — analyzing the situation, we came to the conclusion that, you know what, I am willing to help a man on a second chance moving forward to be a better person, and that's all you can ask for in society, and that's all I'm trying to do."

Actually, Dorsey is trying to win, and the decision to sign Hunt is not at all out of character for the GM. In 2016, he used a fifth-round pick on Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had pleaded guilty the previous year to punching and choking his pregnant girlfriend.

Dorsey revealed he didn't talk to the woman whom Hunt pushed and kicked, nor did Dorsey attempt to contact her or any Cleveland-area organizations dedicated to opposing violence against women. But Dorsey said he has spoken with Hunt "a lot" in the buildup to signing him to what NFL Network reported is a one-year deal worth more than $1 million, including bonuses. If Hunt earns an accrued season toward free agency in 2019, he'll be scheduled to become a restricted free agent next year.

No charges have been filed stemming from the February 2018 incident involving Hunt, but he will be suspended by the NFL. The network reported he faces a suspension of at least six games. Dorsey said he anticipates the league will dole out a suspension in a couple of weeks but insisted he doesn't know whether the five games Hunt missed last season will count toward his impending discipline.

"He's remorseful, and I think he understands the magnitude of it," Dorsey said of Hunt. "And, right now, he wants to be a better person and prove to people that, you know what, that was an isolated mistake that [he] made and that will never happen again."

ESPN reported the NFL is considering two other off-field incidents as it decides punishment for Hunt: one in June at the Bay Lodging Resort in Put-in-Bay and another in January 2018 at a nightclub in Kansas City. He has met with league investigators about all three incidents, NFL Network reported. A league spokesman confirmed there is an ongoing NFL investigation centered on Hunt, who’s on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Dorsey said the Browns investigated the other two incidents and "feel comfortable" acquiring Hunt. Dorsey said Hunt will be on a zero-tolerance policy with the Browns and by no means does signing him guarantee he'll stick with the team.

"He’s got to earn the trust of everybody within this organization, with everybody within the community of Cleveland," Dorsey said.

"We all know that it’s not words that create trust. It’s actions that create trust."

Hunt, 23, acknowledged in a December interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters he lied to the Chiefs about the fight inside The 9 and conceded "the Chiefs did what was right" by cutting him. Dorsey said Hunt "was forthright about the lie that he told" in their conversations.

Dorsey confirmed Hunt has been receiving professional counseling since his release. More specifically, he has been undergoing alcohol and anger-management counseling, according to NFL Network. Asked if Hunt has a drinking problem, Dorsey replied, "No, I don't think so."

In a prepared statement, Hunt apologized for his "wrong and inexcusable" actions, conceded he should have been "more truthful" and said "I am committed to following the necessary steps to learn and to be a better and healthier person."

Hunt, 5-foot-11 and 216 pounds, may encounter more challenges to stay out of trouble in Northeast Ohio than he would elsewhere. After all, his notorious actions took place in Cleveland. And in January, his father was arrested in Elyria after a probe into drug trafficking and admitted to selling crack cocaine and marijuana.

Asked about the pitfalls of Hunt being home, Dorsey said, "You have to be convinced that you have a plan in place that will put him in a position to thrive and become that person that we expect him to be."

In 27 career games, Hunt has rushed for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns on 453 carries (4.7 average) and caught 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 TDs. He led the league with 1,327 rushing yards and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Nick Chubb led the Browns with 996 rushing yards as a rookie second-round pick last season. But the addition of Hunt could eventually make running back Duke Johnson expendable.

"I don't think it makes [Johnson] expendable yet," Dorsey said. "What you have to do is you have to go back and research your options and see moving forward what's best for the organization."

