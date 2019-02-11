Revere visited Buchtel on Monday night for a girls basketball game that at times had the feeling of a tournament match-up.

Both teams entered in the midst of a nice regular season, and after 32 minutes Revere utilized three consistent scorers to earn a 63-61 victory.

Junior Javaan Rogers almost lifted host Buchtel (16-6) to a win with a career-high 33 points. Rogers swished a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds to go in the fourth quarter to make it 63-61, but Revere (14-7) didn’t need to inbound the ball and let time expire.

Revere jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 3-pointer by senior Grace Hete and layups by sophomore Adison Novosel and senior Taylor Rinn.

“We had lost four out of our last five games,” Revere coach Dan Brown said. “We needed this. Obviously, Buchtel is a phenomenal team and we knew this was going to be a test tonight, but the start that we had tonight — we needed that.”

Hete, Rinn and Novosel sparked Revere to leads of 21-14 at the end of the first quarter, 34-28 at halftime and 46-39 through three quarters.

“This game gives us a lot of momentum going forward into tournament play,” said Hete, who made four 3-pointers and totaled 20 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. “It obviously helped us a lot having three girls in double figures. We got everybody touches.”

Rinn finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Novosel contributed 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

“We knew they were a good team coming in so we thought that if we could play well against them it can transition over to the tournament,” Rinn said.

Revere, the No. 6 seed in the Division II district at Nordonia, also received scoring from senior Jess Vari (six points, three assists), sophomore Taylor Kenna (two points, eight assists) and senior Anna D’Amico (two points, four rebounds).

Revere’s lead reached 55-42 with 4:23 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Novosel and layups by Vari and Rinn.

“Our goal was definitely to out-work them and out-hustle them the whole time,” Novosel said. “I feel like this is a huge confidence booster.”

Rogers made a career-high eight 3-pointers and had five rebounds and four steals for Buchtel, the No. 1 seed in the Division II district at Lake. She scored 11 points in the first quarter, eight in the second quarter and 14 in the fourth quarter.

“She is so good,” Brown said of Rogers. “Our goal was to limit the damage around her.”

Buchtel freshman Leah Cheatham scored seven points, senior Imani Jackson had six points and five assists and sophomore Amiyah Stallings had six points and five rebounds.

“Tonight was a tournament atmosphere,” Buchtel coach Brian Neugebauer said. “Revere is a good team, and the atmosphere when we played Kenmore-Garfield [last Thursday at Firestone in the City Series postseason final] was definitely tournament. That gym was jam-packed. We just have to keep working hard.”

