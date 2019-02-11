Copley has hired Jake Parsons to coach the Indians football team.

Parsons comes to Copley after serving as defensive coordinator and special teams coach at Strongsville for the past four seasons. Prior to his stint at Strongsville, Parsons was an assistant coach at Canton McKinley and Maple Heights.

“I look forward to working with the student-athletes at Copley in all phases of their education,” Parsons said. “Initially, we are looking to make improvements in the weight room, classroom and on the field. Ultimately, we are looking to produce young men who are proud of the work they did for Copley.”

Parsons has coached football at the high school level for the past 10 seasons. In that time, he helped coach six teams to the playoffs, including the 2010 Maple Heights team that won a Division II state championship.

Parsons was a three-year football letter-winner at Kent State.

“We are excited to welcome coach Parsons and his family to the Copley-Fairlawn City School District community, where we know he will have a great impact,” Superintendent Brian Poe said. “As educators and coaches, we have a great opportunity to act as role models, mentor students and encourage them to reach their full potential academically as well as athletically.

"Coach Parsons is a natural leader who will do all of these things and more, and we look forward to the positive difference he makes in the lives and athletic careers of our students.”

Parsons replaces former Copley football coach Scott Chouinard, who stepped down after the 2018 season to spend more time with his family. Chouinard went 30-22 with two Division II playoff appearances in five seasons at Copley. The Indians were 6-4 in 2014, 9-2 in 2015, 8-3 in 2016, 4-6 in 2017 and 3-7 in 2018.

20-0 Knights

The Archbishop Hoban girls basketball team improved to 20-0 on Saturday with a 63-43 win over visiting Parma Padua.

Senior Lonasia Brewer led Hoban with 16 points, junior Jackie Roberts scored 12 points and senior CaraMia Bentley scored 10 points. Senior Abby Griffith and junior Hannah Schill each scored nine points for the Knights.

“We are most pleased right now that we are probably as healthy as we have been all year, which is a blessing,” Hoban coach Scott Callaghan said. “That health has translated into depth. We feel very confident about all nine of our varsity rotational players.”

Girls quick shots

• Shyanne Sellers scored 34 points Saturday to lead Aurora (21-1) to a 47-41 win over host Bay Village Bay (15-4) in a regular-season finale.

• Norton (16-4, 13-0) clinched the Portage Trail Conference Metro Division title last week with a 61-39 win over Streetsboro and a 53-18 win over Woodridge. Kelsey Hosey scored 24 points versus Streetsboro and Logan Favor scored 13 points. Bryana Housley and Bailey Shutsa each scored 11 points against Woodridge.

• Annie Roshak scored 33 points Saturday to power host North Canton Hoover to a 70-58 win over St. Vincent-St. Mary.