BOYS BOWLING

Tallmadge 2,392, Hudson 2,219

Behind Parker Broaccio's 417 series and Joshua Parry's 403, the Blue Devils (8-2) beat Hudson at Stonehedge. Logan Loeffler led all bowlers with a 438 series for Hudson (2-9).

Lake 2,441, East Canton 2,236

Mike Butler and Cody Koningsberger, who both have averages above 185, were neck-and-neck in pin totals, leading the Blue Streaks to a win over host East Canton. Butler finished with a match-high 419 series, and Koningsberger rolled a 417. Hunter Meade contributed a 371 series.

GIRLS BOWLING

East 1,616, Buchtel 1,495

Cheyenne Cunningham's 321 series led the Dragons (5-8) to a City Series win at Akron's Spins Bowl.

Lake 2,385, East Canton 2,212

All five Blue Streaks rolled a 300-series or higher as Lake won at Eastbury Lanes. Leah Yoder rolled games of 165 and 206 for a 371 series total.

CVCA 1,943, North 1,361

District qualifier Jackie Budrevich continued her lane prowess, leading the Royals (10-2) with games of 192 and 152 for a match-high 344 series at Stonehedge.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cuyahoga Falls 40, Brecksville 22

Raygan Corrigall scored 16 points and Alivia Hamric added 10 in a Suburban League National Conference win for the Black Tigers (11-10, 5-8).

Archbishop Hoban 68, Gilmour Academy 47

Hoban moved to within one win from a perfect season with a North Coast League home victory over Gilmour Academy. Seniors Megan Hutson and Abby Griffith each scored 14 points for the Knights (21-0, 11-0).

Streetsboro 74, Coventry 37

Dawn Dial scored 16 points and Rachel Bolyard and Allison Ladauto each had 10 in the Rockets' Portage Trail Conference Metro Division win at Coventry.

Manchester 66, Firestone 26

The Panthers' 40-point home win was highlighted by Karli Anker's 31 points and Liz Seidel's double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Norton 48, Lake 32

Brianna Housley scored 20 points — 14 in the first half — as the Panthers outscored host Lake in every quarter in a nonleague win. Kaley Murawski pulled down eight rebounds for Norton (17-4).

Medina 64, Copley 23

Medina ended a two-game skid with a nonleague win over visiting Copley. Lindsey Linard's 12 points led the Battling Bees (19-2).

GlenOak 63, Jackson 31

Haley Smith's 22 points led the Golden Eagles (18-2, 11-1) to a Federal League victory over the Polar Bears (15-6, 6-5).