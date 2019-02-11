The NBA is going to investigate whether league rules were broken when Philadelphia's Ben Simmons inquired about meeting with Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson for playing tips.

League spokesman Mike Bass said Monday that the NBA will look at the matter. Johnson revealed over the weekend that Simmons expressed a desire to meet, through an intermediary, and indicated that he would be willing to partake in such a session with the 76ers' starting point guard if all parties involved granted permission.

Sixers General Manager Elton Brand, however, told Philadelphia radio station WPEN that when the request was made about a month ago, he declined.

Lin plans move

Jeremy Lin is on the move again, with the veteran guard getting waived by the Atlanta Hawks and intending to sign later this week with the playoff-contending Toronto Raptors.

The Hawks waived Lin on Monday and Jim Tanner, one of his agents, confirmed Lin's plan to join Toronto, which was first reported by ESPN.

Lin and the Hawks worked out a buyout agreement.

Oladipo recovering

Victor Oladipo's season-ending injury occurred in the same area of his right knee that forced him to miss 11 games earlier this season.

He is uncertain if the two are related. At this point, the star guard for the Indiana Pacers doesn't really think it matters.

For now, Oladipo remains in Miami, on crutches, working his way back into shape so he can return to Indianapolis before the end of this season after rupturing the quad tendon in his knee.

Missed call

Golden State's Kevin Durant should have been called for a discontinued dribble on the Warriors' final possession of what became their 120-118 win over the Miami Heat, the NBA said Monday in a report detailing all calls made in the last 2 minutes of the game.

Golden State made a pair of free throws on that possession, the final points of the game.