TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard banked home the tie-breaking basket with 4.2 seconds remaining and the Toronto Raptors edged the Brooklyn Nets 127-125 on Monday night.

Leonard scored 30 points, Serge Ibaka had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Pascal Siakam scored 17 for the Raptors, who have won eight straight home meetings with the Nets.

Raptors center Marc Gasol scored 16 points, 11 in the fourth quarter, in his home debut after being acquired in last Thursday's trade with Memphis.

D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points and had a career-high 15 assists for Brooklyn. Joe Harris scored 24 points and made a career-best seven 3-pointers, but the Nets lost for the fifth time in six games.

The Nets gave the ball to Russell on their final possession, but his long shot bounced off the rim and into Kyle Lowry's hands.

Lowry and Patrick McCaw each scored 13 for the Raptors, who have won 14 of 15 against Brooklyn.

Toronto led 120-114 on a 3 by Lowry at 2:45 of the fourth but Crabbe replied with back-to-back 3-pointers to tie it at 120 at 1:34.

Russell hit a tie-breaking 3 with 50 seconds to go, but Danny Green answered with a 3 for the Raptors.

Gasol received a standing ovation when he checked in for Ibaka at 3:03 of the first.

PACERS 99, HORNETS 90: Myles Turner scored 16 points and Thaddeus Young added 11 points and eight rebounds to help host Indiana hold on for a victory over Charlotte. The Pacers have won six straight — all without two-time All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who will miss the rest of the season with an injured right knee. Kemba Walker scored 26 of his 34 points in the second half when the Hornets stormed back from a 16-point halftime deficit. Jeremy Lamb added 21, but it wasn't enough to prevent Charlotte from losing for the third time in four games.

PISTONS 121, WIZARDS 112: Andre Drummond had 32 points and 17 rebounds, and host Detroit extended its winning streak to four with a victory over Washington. Blake Griffin had 20 of his 31 points in the first half for the Pistons, who haven't lost since blowing a 25-point lead in a home defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 2. Detroit began Monday tied with Miami for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards, who are without injured John Wall and Dwight Howard, traded Otto Porter Jr. away last week. Nevertheless, they came into the game on a two-game winning streak before falling short against Detroit.