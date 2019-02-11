WOMEN'S GOLF

Kent State takes lead

Kent State shot an even-par 288 to move into first place at the Lady Puerto Rico Classic on Monday.

Karoline Stormo, who was 3 under in Sunday's opening round, opened the second round with four consecutive birdies en route to a 1-under 71 to lead the Golden Flashes. She is tied for first place overall at 4-under 140.

Pimnipa Panthong and Michaela Finn each shot even-par 72s and Thitapa Pakdeesettak was 1 over for Kent State. Their team score gave Kent State a 5-shot advantage over Arkansas in the 14-team field. Panthong and Pakdeesettak are tied for 17th overall.

Chloe Salort, playing as an individual for Kent State, was tied for 11th overall at 2-over 146 and led individuals scoring with rounds of 70 and 75.