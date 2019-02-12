Tuesday night's downpour had an impact on the local high school basketball schedule.

St. Vincent-St. Mary's game at Walsh Jesuit was suspended because of a leak in the roof. No makeup date was immediately scheduled.

The leak, which was located right in front of the St. Vincent-St. Mary bench, was first noticed as the teams got in position for the opening tip-off.

There was about a 15-minute pregame delay while officials dried off the spot.

After a precipitation-free first quarter, the game was delayed again at the 3:56 mark of the second quarter after Fighting Irish coach Dru Joyce noticed the wet spot popping back up on the floor.

After about five minutes of deliberation, both teams decided to suspend the game with St. Vincent-St. Mary leading 24-13.

Chris Painter was leading St. Vincent-St. Mary with 13 points. Erik Stern and Tommy Cummings each had four points for Walsh Jesuit.