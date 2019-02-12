GREEN — A slow start for the Green boys basketball team on Tuesday night was a distant memory when the final buzzer sounded.

Copley jumped out to leads of seven and eight points, but Green stormed back to earn a 74-58 victory in a nonleague game.

Green (14-4) took charge in the middle quarters with senior Kaleb Martin and juniors Garrison Keeslar and Donovan O’Neil leading the way.

“We just started out slow and then once we got our momentum from there on it was Green basketball,” said Martin, a 5-foot-9 guard who made 10 free throws, five layups and two 3-pointers en route to 26 points, four rebounds and three assists.

When asked what is Green basketball, Martin said: “unselfish, togetherness and defense.”

Senior Samuel Emich paced Copley (13-5) with 22 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Keeslar, a 6-4 guard, totaled 15 points and five rebounds and O’Neil, a 6-3 forward, added in 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Green is the No. 2 seed in the Canton Division I district behind top-seeded Jackson.

“We hustle and we move the ball a lot,” O’Neil said. “Against Jackson [last week], we really didn’t move the ball, so if we keep moving the ball a lot and get our shooters open looks like we did tonight against Copley, we are going to be fine.”

Copley led 7-0 and 12-4 in the first quarter, but Green countered with a 16-6 run to trim the deficit to 20-18.

From there, the Bulldogs built a 34-31 lead at halftime with Martin and O’Neil combining to score 15 points in the second quarter.

Green closed the third quarter on an 11-2 run to hold a 62-47 lead. Keeslar and Martin both scored nine points in the third and junior Shea Simmer swished two 3-pointers.

“Before the game, we talked about ball movement because versus Jackson [last week], that was a key and we didn’t do it,” Keeslar said. “Tonight, we did that against Copley and we also focused on defense.”

Simmer and freshman Trey Martin both ended the evening with seven points and four rebounds, and junior Ryan Smith scored six points for Green. Simmer also had three steals.

“I thought defensively we started playing better as the game progressed,” Green coach Mark Kinsley said. “We did not guard the basketball at all in that first quarter. They were getting too much dribble penetration and that opened up those 3-point shots. We talked about it coming in that we can’t let them be catch-and-shoot 3-point guys.”

Senior DJ Jones scored 14 points for the Indians and senior VannAubrey Thomas contributed eight points and five assists. Copley is the No. 2 seed in the Barberton Division I district behind top-seeded St. Vincent-St. Mary.

“In the third quarter, they came out, shot real well from 3 and got to the basket on us continuously,” Copley coach Mark Dente said. “That was difference in the game.”

