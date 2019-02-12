Senior Kierstan Bell is continuing to climb the Ohio high school girls basketball career scoring list and Canton McKinley is continuing to win games.

Bell scored 38 points on Monday night to lead host McKinley to an 80-23 win over rival Massillon. Bell also surpassed Lauren Prochaska, a 2007 Plain City Jonathan Alder High School graduate, for sixth on the all-time girls basketball scoring list. Prochaska scored 2,695 points in high school before playing at Bowling Green.

McKinley improved to 20-1 overall with the win and is 10-1 in the Federal League. Bell heads into Wednesday’s regular-season finale with Jackson with 2,717 career points. She needs 24 points to pass 1992 Logan High School graduate Katie Smith (2,740 points) to move into the top five leading scorers in Ohio’s history. Smith later starred at Ohio State and in the WNBA.

The top four on the all-time girls basketball scoring list are Marlene Stollings (3,514 points, 1993 Beaver Eastern graduate); Joanne Inneman (2,988 points, 1982 Olmsted Falls graduate), Lisa Cline (2,958 points, 1985 Millersburg West Holmes graduate) and Semeka Randall (2,799 points, 1997 Garfield Heights Trinity graduate).

Bell made five 3-pointers in the first quarter Monday against Massillon and compiled a personal 17-0 run in the opening eight minutes. McKinley turned a 3-3 score into a 31-3 lead at the end of the first quarter with a 28-0 run.

“Our first quarter was probably the best basketball we’ve played all year,” McKinley coach Pam Davis told the Massillon Independent after the Bulldogs beat the Tigers.

Bell, a two-time Ms. Ohio Basketball winner and a McDonald’s All-American honoree, made 6-of-11 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, and also had six assists, four rebounds, three blocks and three steals against Massillon.

Three other McKinley players were in double figures: Kyla Foster (11 points), Jazzy Kramer (10) and Nakyah Terrell (10).

Before Monday, McKinley beat visiting Dublin Coffman 68-65 on Feb. 4 with Bell scoring 22 points. McKinley’s lone loss this season was 71-70 in overtime at home against GlenOak on Jan. 12. McKinley beat host GlenOak 52-50 on Dec. 5.

High-scoring Goessler

Kyle Goessler continues to be a high-scoring option for the Brunswick boys basketball team (9-10) after dropping 29 points on Friday in a 72-67 loss to host Mentor (15-1).

Goessler, a Hillsdale (Mich.) recruit, also has scored 36 points in a 64-56 loss to visiting Nordonia, 33 points in a 61-54 win over host Walsh Jesuit, 33 points in a 72-58 win over visiting Highland and 27 points in a 87-69 win over visiting Strongsville this season.