BOYS BASKETBALL

Norton 61, Rittman 56

Dom Reinart scored 20 points, making 3-of-6 3-pointers, to lead Norton (11-8) over visiting Rittman in a nonleague game. Phillip Wallace added 14 points, and Nate Dobben had 11 in the win.

Connor Stuart led all scorers with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Indians.

Lake 63, Canfield 54

Three Blue Streaks players put 11 points in the scorebook to complement Jake Maranville's 22-point night in Lake's nonleague victory. Bryce Snow, Garrett Obourn and Nick Mazzocca each scored 11 points as Lake improved to 11-7 overall.

Woodridge 74,

Aurora 61

Three players reached double figures in the Bulldogs' nonleague win at Aurora led by Josh Decker's 19 points. D.J. Snyder added 17 points and Elijah Arnett 12 as Woodridge improved to 17-4. Arnett also grabbed 10 boards for his double-double night.

Archbishop Hoban 61,

Canton Central Catholic 57

Hoban trailed the host Crusaders by a point heading into the fourth quarter before Matt Salopek led the Knights to a comeback win. Salopek scored seven of his 16 points in the final quarter, helping Hoban improve to 14-4 overall.

Jake Snyder made a 3-pointer with 2:30 left in the game to put Hoban ahead by four points. Hoban then got the ball back and held the ball before CCC (12-8) made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the game. Snyder finished with 14 points and is tied for third on Hoban's career 3-pointers with 137.

Kidron Central Christian 63,

Lake Center Christian 52

Issac Troyer's 19 points and Reed Miller's 17 points led the Comets past visiting Lake Center Christian.

Marlington 83,

Kenmore-Garfield 47



Andrew Pucci shot 10-for-11 from the floor and finished with 23 points and a team-high nine rebounds to lead the Dukes (11-8) to a nonleague win.

Orrville 58, Tuslaw 51

With 18 points, Ben Summers led Orrville to a Principals Athletic Conference win. He had help from Logan Domer with 17 points and Cayden McDaniel with 15. The Red Riders improved to 13-6 overall and 9-3 in conference.

HOCKEY

Aurora 9, Twinsburg 1

The Greenmen advanced in the Kent Division I Sectional at Kent State University Ice Arena on Tuesday behind three multigoal players. Jack Pfiffner, Jack McElwee and Cameron Mullin each scored twice. Mullin, Maxx Goldston and Mike Mancine also had two assists in the victory. Troy Sutliff scored Twinsburg's lone goal in the first period.

GIRLS BOWLING

Massillon 2,244,

East Canton 1,976

With her 391 series, Justine Speicher led three Tigers that tallied a 300-plus series. Alysha McLean tallied 337 pins in two games, while Brianna Robinson joined the other two Massillon seniors with a 334 series.