BASEBALL

UA coach Chris Sabo



guest at Akron HOF event

The Greater Akron Baseball Hall of Fame is hosting an evening with the new University of Akron baseball coach and former Cincinnati Reds star Chris Sabo on Feb. 23 at the Duck Club at Canal Park in downtown Akron.

The program begins at 6 p.m. with appetizers and a cash bar. Sabo will begin speaking at 7 p.m. Tickets are free, but you must register online at eventbrite.com and seats are limited. A $5 donation is requested at the door with a portion of the proceeds going to the UA baseball team.