On Monday, the Cleveland Browns controversially signed running back Kareem Hunt. The reaction to the move was polarizing among Browns fans and NFL fans.

Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs last season after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman in the hallway at his downtown Cleveland residence. Despite potentially facing a long suspension, Hunt was signed by Browns General Manager John Dorsey, the man who originally drafted him in Kansas City.

On today's Cover 2: A podcast on the Cleveland Browns, we cover the signing of Hunt.

Specifically, we cover these topics:

- What this move says about Dorsey, the Haslams and the Browns.

- Why the unfortunate truth is that most in the NFL do not care about a player's off-field indiscretions if they can produce on the field.

- The extreme risk the Browns are taking by bringing Hunt back to his hometown.

- Just plainly if this is a bad move by the Browns.

- Why this isn't an unprecedented move by the Haslams.

- Could this move be more about 2020 for the Browns than 2019?

- What this means for the Browns on the football field, and if Duke Johnson could ultimately be the odd man out.