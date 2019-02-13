The pregame warm-ups and national anthem were complete, and the starting lineups had been announced Wednesday night inside Barry Gymnasium.

With tip-off imminent, Archbishop Hoban girls basketball coach Scott Callaghan gathered his players for a quick pep talk on the court ahead of a game with Walsh Jesuit.

In his brief talk, Callaghan uttered the word “dominate.”

Hoban’s players did just that in a 58-29 win to complete the regular season with a 22-0 record. The victory gave Hoban its first undefeated regular season in girls basketball, and also improved the Knights to 12-0 in the North Coast League.

The win also came on Senior Night as Hoban celebrated seniors Lonasia Brewer, Abby Griffith, Megan Hutson, Taylor Flannery, CaraMia Bentley, Alana Christian and Emma Tecca. Tecca, a 5-foot-9 University of Akron recruit, is sidelined with an injury.

“I have the utmost respect for Pete Zaccari,” Callaghan said. “He is maybe my best coaching friend over the last eight years, and he always prepares his team so well against us. I just thought that with our experience, and playing at home, we had the chance because of our size and athleticism, to dominate the paint. That was our game plan and our kids followed it.”

Brewer, a 5-foot-11 UA recruit, had 17 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks and two assists Wednesday. She scored 11 points in a first quarter when Hoban built a 17-3 advantage.

“They are a tough matchup for us, especially on the boards, and I think probably their first dozen points was all put-back rebounds,” Zaccari said.

Brewer scored seven points, and junior Jackie Roberts and Hutson each scored two points to give Hoban an 11-0 lead with 3:24 to go in the first quarter.

“We just looked at this game as if we have to go pound them and that we needed to become 22-0,” Brewer said. “We played with a lot of pace and passion.”

Griffith finished with 12 points, Hutson and Flannery each scored six points, and junior TaNayja Gooden-Wesley had five points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals. Roberts, Bentley and junior Hannah Schill each scored four points for Hoban, which also got six rebounds apiece from Hutson and Roberts.

“We acted like an elite team tonight,” said Griffith, who is 5-6. “We went out there with a lot of composure and played with such intense passion tonight.”

Hoban led 26-15 at halftime and extended its advantage to 41-18 with 1:12 remaining in the third quarter on Griffith’s third 3-pointer of the quarter.

Flannery made two 3-pointers in the opening two minutes of the fourth quarter. The Knights' lead reached 52-21 with 3:55 to go on layups by Brewer and Gooden-Wesley.

“It feels amazing to be undefeated,” said Hutson, who is 5-11. “The girls are such great teammates and such great friends, and our coaching staff is awesome.”

Junior Angela Vitantonio paced Walsh (10-12, 7-5) with nine points and eight rebounds. Junior Katie Clark and senior Jenna Norris each scored six points for the Warriors.

