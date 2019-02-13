TALLMADGE — When her teammate fell in agony late in the game, Grace Hete felt something tugging at her gut.

"That made me kind of sick to my stomach," she said.

At that point, all the Revere senior forward could do was move forward and get a win for her injured friend. Even though it got a bit chaotic in the end, Hete and her resilient teammates did just that.

Revere ended its regular season on a winning note with a hard-fought 49-46 victory over host Tallmadge in both teams’ Suburban League American Conference finale Wednesday.

With 11.3 seconds remaining in the game and the Minutemen trailing 46-45, Revere senior forward Taylor Rinn had a one-and-one situation.

Rinn, who had a game-high 29 points when the Minutemen scored a 63-60 win over the Blue Devils last month, made the first free-throw attempt, but missed the second shot. Hete grabbed the offensive rebound and immediately put the ball back up and into the net off the glass to give her team a 48-46 lead.

"Honestly, it was a little bit of a blur," Hete said. "There was just a lot going on that game. My past few games, I have been focusing on rebounding."

Tallmadge still had a shot to win or tie it with eight seconds left, but the Blue Devils turned it over and Revere (15-7, 8-4), which led 30-17 at halftime, added another point at the foul line to close it out.

"Give Tallmadge a lot of credit," Minutemen first-year coach Dan Brown said. "That's the second time they've done that to us. They keep battling, they keep coming back."

At one point, the Minutemen appeared to be in total disarray.

That’s because senior forward Jess Vari went down with an ankle injury after Blue Devils junior point guard Lizzie Bickar converted the second of two free throws.

"She has a twisted ankle," Brown said. "She's going to be out for at least a week or two.

"Emotionally, I think it took a little bit to get back into it. Lucky enough for us, we got back into it with about 20 seconds left."

The Blue Devils (7-14, 4-8) got back in the game, mainly because of the play of Bickar, who scored eight of her game-high 19 points in the final eight minutes.

In the end, Revere’s dominance on the glass proved to be the difference.

"We've had a lot of moral victories," Tallmadge coach Collin Epstein said. "We dug ourselves a hole in the first half. It was one of those bounces that goes right to them.”

Rinn scored a team-high 17 points and Hete added 15 for Revere, which won six games last season.

"We just keep working," Brown said. "That's a credit to these girls. They won six games last year. A 15-win season is a great accomplishment for us."