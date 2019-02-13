GIRLS BASKETBALL

Barberton 49,

Highland 37

The Magic seized control of the first half with lockdown defense and rode the early margin to a Suburban League home win to end the regular season.

LaNysha Prewitt notched a team-high 15 points to lead Barberton (11-10, 8-4). The senior forward also collected 11 rebounds, and classmate Casey Quinn added 10 points.

Kendall McCormick was the lone Hornet in double figures, netting a game-high 17 points.

Norton 55,

Coventry 24

The Panthers put the game out of reach with a 23-1 first quarter and cruised to another Portage Trail Conference road win.

The Panthers forced 34 turnovers and grabbed 42 rebounds to control momentum throughout. Nine different players scored for Norton, led by Bailey Shutsa's 14-point effort.

Tori Clowser scored 10 points for Coventry.

Copley 65,

Kent Roosevelt 50

Three players combined for 54 of Copley's 65 points as the Indians captured a Suburban League road victory.

Paige Brenner scored a game-high 21 points and made six 3-pointers to lead the Indians. Also contributing were Emma Brown with 18 points and five rebounds and Emily Dente with 15 points and three steals.

Copley connected on 13-of-33 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Roosevelt was paced by Adreane Crockett's 14-point, 14-rebound double-double.