GIOVANNA CAPPABIANCA

Hudson, swimming



Cappabianca, a junior, placed first in three events on Saturday at the University of Akron’s Ocasek Natatorium as Hudson scored 558 points en route to its 12th consecutive Division I girls sectional swimming and diving title. Cappabianca won the 200-yard individual medley (2:07.99) and 100 butterfly (58.0), and contributed to the winning 200 freestyle (1:39.22) and third-place 200 medley (1:51.2) relays.

CONNOR KERR

Mogadore, basketball



Kerr, a senior, helped Mogadore (12-5) win three games last week. He had 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in a 69-47 win over Springfield; 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in a 72-57 victory over Rootstown; and nine points, two rebounds and five blocks in a 72-64 win over Crestwood.

WILL MCGHEE

Aurora, wrestling



McGhee, a senior, posted a pin and two wins by technical fall on Sunday in Columbus as Aurora finished as Division II runner-up in the state dual wrestling tournament. The Greenmen won a regional title by topping Painesville Harvey (63-6), Revere (65-9), Geneva (61-16) and St. Vincent-St. Mary (39-27); and then beat West Holmes (61-12) and Lisbon Beaver (34-25) before falling to St. Paris Graham Local (38-24).

BRYCE PROFITT

Highland, basketball



Profitt, a junior, helped Highland (9-10) win three games in a row. He had 24 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and six steals in a 70-51 win over Aurora; 11 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 60-53 victory over Copley; and 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 64-36 win over Coventry.

JAKE SNYDER

Archbishop Hoban, basketball



Snyder, a senior, helped Hoban (14-4) win three games in a row. He had 10 points, four rebounds and three steals against Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (70-42); 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals versus Massillon (63-46); and 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals against Canton Central Catholic (61-57).

