Gerrit Cole and Alex Wood won their salary arbitration cases on Wednesday, giving players a 6-3 advantage over teams to ensure a winning record in consecutive years for the first time since 1989-90.

Cole was given a $13.5 million salary rather than the Houston Astros' offer of $11,425,000.

Wood will get $9.65 million instead of the Cincinnati Reds' $8.7 million offer.

Cole topped the previous high for a salary awarded in an arbitration hearing, $10.5 million won last year by Boston outfielder Mookie Betts.

Cole, a 28-year-right-hander, received his second All-Star selection last year and went 15-5 with a 2.88 ERA. He made $6.75 million.

Wood, a 28-year-old left-hander, was 9-7 with a 3.68 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 27 starts and six relief appearances last year, when he made $6 million. He was acquired by the Reds on Dec. 21 along with outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp.

Pitcher Aaron Nola avoided a hearing by agreeing to a $45 million, four-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Nola gets a $2 million signing bonus, $4 million this year, $8 million in 2020, $11.75 million in 2021 and $15 million in 2022. Philadelphia has a $16 million team option for 2023 with a $4.25 million buyout.

Anderson back in Oakland

Left-hander Brett Anderson is back with the Oakland Athletics for a third stint 10 years after breaking into the big leagues with the club.

He received a $1.5 million, one-year contract. He can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for starts: $200,000 each for 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24.

Anderson went 4-5 with a 4.48 ERA in 17 starts and 80 1/3 innings last season for the A's.

The 31-year-old spent the 2009-13 seasons with Oakland before being traded to the Rockies in December 2013.

Matsuzaka hurting

Daisuke Matsuzaka has dealt with numerous arm injuries during his career as a pitcher in Major League Baseball and Japan but none quite like this.

The Chunichi Dragons say Matsuzaka is experiencing pain in his right shoulder after an overzealous fan pulled his throwing arm during a fan event at spring training in Okinawa.

Matsuzaka, 38, was diagnosed with inflammation in his throwing arm as a result of the incident, and the Dragons on Tuesday told him not to throw for the time being.

Around the league

The Washington Nationals traded right-handed reliever Trevor Gott to the San Francisco Giants for cash. The move comes after Washington designated the 26-year-old Gott for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson. … Catcher Caleb Joseph and the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year contract that calls for a $1.1 million salary in the major leagues and a $250,000 salary in the minors. Arizona opened a roster spot by placing right-hander Taijuan Walker on the 60-day injured list.