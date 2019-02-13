Center Enes Kanter has joined the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kanter was waived by the New York Knicks along with Wesley Matthews following the trade deadline last week. Kanter announced Wednesday on Twitter that he had signed with the Blazers for the rest of the season. The deal was first reported by ESPN.

"I look forward to helping the Blazers achieve the ultimate goal of competing for a championship," he said on the post. "Excited to meet my new teammates, coaches, staff and most importantly the fans. It is a blessing to continue to compete at the highest level."

Kanter was once a starter for the Knicks but fell out of the rotation altogether when the team — with the worst record in the league — turned its focus to younger players.

The Knicks could not find a deal for Kanter before the deadline.

The center from Turkey came to the Knicks from Oklahoma City in the Carmelo Anthony trade in September 2017 and averaged 14 points and 10.8 rebounds in 115 games over two seasons. He had become frustrated after first losing his starting spot and then any spot at all in recent weeks.

The Blazers previously made a four-year, $70 million offer for Kanter in 2015 when he was a restricted free agent, but the Thunder matched it.

Kanter will play behind Portland's starting center Jusuf Nurkic in a strong second unit that includes Seth Curry, Jake Layman, Rodney Hood and Evan Turner.



Grizzlies sign forward

The Memphis Grizzlies signed forward Bruno Caboclo to a multiple-year contract after having first signing him to consecutive 10-day contracts.

Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-9 Caboclo has started one of his 10 games played for Memphis averaging 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.40 blocks in 21.1 minutes. He has either set or tied his NBA single-game career highs for points, three-pointers made, free throws made, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks with the Grizzlies.

Caboclo was the 20th pick overall in 2014 by Toronto and also has played with Sacramento. He started 23 of his 28 games with the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers earlier this season.

NBA fines Embiid

Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for public criticism of referees that included profanity.

The penalty was announced Wednesday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations.

Embiid's comments came at the end of his postgame interview following Philadelphia's 112-109 home loss to Boston on Tuesday.

"The referees [expletive] suck," he said from the podium before storming off the stage.