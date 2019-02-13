INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo started fast and finished strong, picking up a triple-double to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally late for a 106-97 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

The three-time All-Star had 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists, leading the Bucks back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit. NBA-leading Milwaukee has won eight of nine overall and seven straight on the road — its longest road winning streak since 1984-85.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 points and Darren Collison added 14 to lead Indiana, which had a six-game winning streak snapped just before the All-Star break.

The Pacers had no answers for Antetokounmpo in the opening quarter, when he made five of the Bucks' nine baskets and had assists on the other four. They couldn't stop him late, either — he scored 12 points in a game-closing 30-11 run.

CELTICS 118, PISTONS 110: Jayson Tatum scored 19 points and Gordon Hayward finished with 18 to help host Boston hold off Detroit. Hayward added eight assists and five rebounds in his first start since Dec. 21. Al Horford finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Jaylen Brown had 17 points and seven rebounds. The Celtics have won seven out of their last nine. The loss ended the Pistons' four-game win streak. Blake Griffin led Detroit with 32 points and eight rebounds.

76ERS 126, KNICKS 111: Joel Embiid had 26 points and 14 rebounds as Philadelphia handed host New York its 18th straight loss. Tobias Harris scored 25 points and Ben Simmons had 18 for the 76ers (37-21). Allonzo Trier scored 19 points and fellow rookie Mitchell Robinson had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Knicks (10-46), who remain mired in the longest losing streak during one season in franchise history.

RAPTORS 129, WIZARDS 120: Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 44 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored a career-best 22 points, and host Toronto beat Washington for its sixth straight win. Serge Ibaka had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry had 14 points and 13 assists as the Raptors rallied from a 12-point deficit. Jeremy Lin played 25 minutes in his Toronto debut after signing earlier in the day.

BULLS 122, GRIZZLIES: Otto Porter Jr. scored a career-high 37 points on 16-for-20 shooting, Robin Lopez added season-high 25 points, and host Chicago beat Memphis. Lauri Markkanen added 21 points as Chicago ended a franchise-record 11-game home losing streak with their first win at the United Center since beating Orlando on Dec. 21. Avery Bradley scored 15 points for the Grizzlies.

TIMBERWOLVES 121, ROCKETS 111: Jeff Teague scored 27 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 and host Minnesota overcame James Harden's 42 points to beat Houston. Harden had his 31st consecutive game with 30 or more points, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest streak in league history.