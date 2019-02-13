CLEVELAND — D’Angelo Russell single-handedly took over the third overtime period and the Cavaliers lost a back-and-forth marathon of a game 148-139 to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavs (12-46) and Nets (30-29) entered that third overtime deadlocked at 128-128. Russell then caught fire, pouring in 11 points in a three-minute stretch that opened up a 139-131 Nets lead with 2:22 to go.

The Cavs battled back but couldn’t overcome Russell’s scoring surge, which included two more free throws with just over a minute to go.

Jordan Clarkson buried a 3-pointer with 1:05 left to cut the Nets’ lead to 141-137. But the Cavs simply couldn’t stop Russell, who, after draining the shot clock, nailed a 3-pointer to put the Nets up 44-139. That gave him 14 points in the period and 36 points overall and effectively put the game out of reach.

Clarkson finished with 42 points on 16-of-34 shooting to become the first Cavs player to score at least both 30 and 40 points this season. He also added eight rebounds and five assists. Collin Sexton contributed 24 points, six rounds and five assists and Marquese Chriss added 23 points and seven rebounds.

The Nets needed 3-pointer at the buzzer in the second overtime period and nailed it. Trailing 128-125, DeMarre Caroll checked into the game and drilled a step-back 3-pointer to tie it, deflating a Cavaliers crowd that thought the game had been finally won.

Earlier in that second overtime, Chriss buried back-to-back 3-pointers — one from each corner — to turn a 3-point deficit into a 3-point lead midway through the period. Clarkson was later sent to the free-throw line with 3.8 seconds to go and made both attempts to give the Cavs a 3-point lead that Carroll then erased.

With the Cavs and Nets deadlocked at 116 in the final minute of the first overtime, David Nwaba was called for a foul with 16 seconds left. Russell made both free throws to give the Nets a 118-116 lead. Chriss was rejected at the rim at the other end, but Sexton came away with an offensive rebound, dribbled it to the top of the arc, drove back to the hoop and made a game-tying layup with 2.8 seconds left, sending the game to a second overtime.

With 4:35 remaining in the fourth quarter of regulation and the Cavs leading 100-98, Chriss checked back into the game and briefly took over. He came away with a steal and then an offensive rebound that led to a 3-pointer by Sexton and a 103-98 lead. The Nets tied it with just under three minutes remaining before Chriss drove the lane and posterized Jarrett Allen with a thunderous dunk, giving the Cavs a 105-103 lead.

The Cavs had the ball with under 30 seconds to go in regulation with it tied 109-109, but Clarkson missed a jumper before Chris LeVert and Carroll both missed attempts before the buzzer to send it into overtime.

