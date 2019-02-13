WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Kent State 67,

Eastern Michigan 54



A dominant first half set the foundation for the Golden Flashes to cruise to a Mid-American Conference road win Wednesday night.

Kent State (13-9, 6-5) jumped out to an 18-13 lead after one quarter before using a 22-11 run to take a 40-24 halftime advantage.

Alexa Golden led the way for the Flashes, drilling three 3-pointers en route to a game-high 17 points. She also grabbed 10 rebounds.

FOOTBALL

UA to host YSU in

2020 season opener



The University of Akron will play Youngstown State in the 2020 season opener, the schools announced Wednesday.

The game will be played on Sept. 5, 2020, at InfoCision Stadium. The schools have played 35 times before, with the Penguins holding a 19-14-2 advantage.

“We could not be more excited to host Youngstown State to open our 2020 campaign,” UA Director of Athletics Larry Williams said in a release. “The rich tradition of football in northeast Ohio just seems to demand this match-up at InfoCision Stadium. I know the atmosphere will be spectacular.”