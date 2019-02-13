Trevor Bauer spent much of the 2018 season outdueling opposing lineups in what was the best year of his career. He’s now outdueled the Indians in arbitration as well.

Bauer won his arbitration case, announced Wednesday, and will make $13 million for the upcoming season. The Indians had countered with $11 million. It is the second consecutive winter an arbitration panel has sided with Bauer, who made $6.525 million a year ago.

Bauer spent the offseason prior to 2018 developing a slider and with it went on to establish himself as one of the top starting pitchers in the game. He went 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA and an American League-leading 2.44 FIP with an 11.3 K/9 rate in 175 1/3 innings.

He finished sixth among starting pitchers with 6.1 fWAR and, if not for a fluke stress fracture to his right fibula — the result of a comebacker he couldn’t dodge in mid-August — Bauer likely would have been a Cy Young finalist.

Bauer was the Indians' lone arbitration-eligible player to appear before the panel. Francisco Lindor ($10.55 million), Danny Salazar ($4.5 million), Leonys Martin ($3 million), Kevin Plawecki ($1,137,500), Neil Ramirez ($1 million), Nick Goody ($675,000) and Cody Anderson ($641,250) all avoided arbitration by agreeing to one-year deals.

