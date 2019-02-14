CLEVELAND — The Cavs are limping into the All-Star break with one of the worst records in basketball and a lengthy injury list.

At this point, one of coach Larry Drew’s main goals of the second half of the season is simply to get more players onto the court and out of the trainer’s room.

Kevin Love has continued to rehab from his foot surgery in November and is ramping up his activity since returning to the team. Among the recent injuries the Cavs have endured, Tristan Thompson has dealt with a sore left foot, David Nwaba and Cedi Osman have both spent time working their way back from sprained ankles and Ante Zizic has fought lower back soreness. And so the story has gone for the 2018-19 Cavaliers.

“Right now, I’m really hoping and keeping my fingers crossed that we can get everybody back at once,” Drew said Wednesday night. “We haven’t had that all year. Kevin has come back. Tristan has been out, Cedi has been out. I just want to get everybody together in the gym injury free. And then we can really see what we have. It’s hard when you don’t have everybody and you don’t really know what this team is truly capable of.”

Entering Thursday's games, the Cavs (12-46) had the third-worst record in the NBA, with only the Phoenix Suns (11-48) and the New York Knicks (10-47) behind. The bottom three teams will have an equal shot at winning the the NBA Draft lottery (and the race for Duke's Zion Williamson).

The Cavs have seen the losses piling up and the injury report almost requiring it to be delivered in scroll form. But Drew has liked what he has seen on the practice court — a team still engaged despite a lost season.

“Mentally, I think we’re in a pretty good place,” Drew said. “The way the first half has gone, I’ve been in situations where a poor first half mentally the guys have gone into the break with a lot of doubt. I don’t see that with our club. … This group has pushed through the adversity the first half of the season. I’m very proud of them and I’m looking forward to after the break.”

The Cavs opted to give Love some extra rest Wednesday night in their final game before the All-Star break as he continues to work his way back to 100 percent health. He returned to action on Feb. 8 against the Washington Wizards, logging six minutes on the floor, and then played 15 minutes on Feb. 11 against the New York Knicks.

Instead of continuing to ramp up his volume, Drew and the Cavs gave him the night off.

“[Love is] in a really good place right now both physically and mentally,” Drew said Wednesday. “This being our last game prior to the break, why push it? We might as well go into the break, he has eight days where he can continue working out. Right now, our focus is on the second half of the season after the All-Star break. And he’s a huge part of that.”

