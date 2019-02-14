Make no mistake — Massillon did not play well Thursday night against St. Vincent-St. Mary.

The Irish built a lopsided lead early in a 69-19 home win over the Tigers, who scored just three points in the first quarter. Midway through the second quarter, the Irish already were substituting all five of their players off the court.

But the game wasn’t all about Massillon’s missed shots and sloppy offense. The Irish (12-9) played an unnavigable zone defense, and their height advantage inside the paint made the night tough on the Tigers (7-13). The Irish boast three players over six feet tall while the Tigers’ tallest athletes stand 5-foot-9.

“We really preach ball pressure here and we help a lot,” Irish coach Carley Whitney said. “[The Tigers] generally like to drive and kick a lot, so we thought that if we could cut off the drive, that would eliminate that. Giving up 16 points in a game is good defense ... and defense turns into offense.”

Whitney said the victory might have best showcased the offense Irish coaches schemed for this season. She said they had been reliant on guards in years past, but they wanted to utilize their size advantage this season.

“We’ve been hammering it at practice and in games — when you throw it in [to the post], it’s not over,” Whitney said. “You can cut off of them, you can move it. It’s taken us a while to peak and figure it out. Everyone thinks playing with big girls is easy but it’s really not. It requires your guards to pass and move. A lot of times when you pass it in, you stare.”

After a disastrous first half for the Tigers, the next half didn’t go much better. They faced a 36-point deficit at the end of the third quarter and only scored six points in the final quarter. Tigers senior guard Maeshon Watkins managed seven points in the game, and only four other players contributed points.

Meanwhile, the final regular-season home game for eight Irish seniors ended well, with seven of them scoring at one point or another. Forward Mackenzie Moss led that group with 10 points, and guards Sydney Korinek and Paige Boggs added eight each.

Freshman Lanae Riley led the Irish — who got at least three points from 10 different players — with 14 points.

“Our season is by no means over, but I always tell them that they’re going to remember their senior night,” Whitney said. “You’re going to remember every play, and you’re also going to remember how it felt when you left. So you want to make this day the memory that you want to remember.”

The blowout was quite the jolt for the Irish, who entered the game on a two-game losing streak and hadn’t played at home since a Jan. 26 win over North Marion. They face Stow on Saturday in their final tune-up game going into the postseason.

“I think we dominated just because of all the different rotations and we moved the ball,” Riley said. “We worked really well together. I think that was a really good part about tonight is that everybody got to play their minutes and experience a varsity game.”