For the second consecutive season, the Stow and Wadsworth girls basketball teams are co-champions of the Suburban League National Conference.

Stow (19-2, 13-1) won 71-17 over visiting Brecksville (5-16, 2-12) on Wednesday to clinch a share, and on the same evening Wadsworth (17-4, 13-1) earned a 47-27 victory over visiting Hudson (9-13, 7-7) to even things up.

Stow led 21-4 at the end of one quarter on Wednesday en route to its 15th win in a row, which includes a 41-33 victory over Wadsworth on Feb. 9. Senior Lizzy Stefanov led the Bulldogs with 20 points, sophomore Lilee Carlson scored 14 and senior Emily Andrassy added 11.

“We continue to play extremely good defense and we have moved into a different phase offensively where we are much more of a transition team,” Stow coach Bob Podges said. “... We are really running well and we are getting a lot of early transition baskets off of that, so that has been our real key in the last 10 to 12 games.”

Stefanov, Carlson, Andrassy, senior Lexi Petit and junior Kira Philpot are Stow’s starters. Freshman Kristen Chimeleski and sophomore Bella Adams are top reserves.

Stow, which shared the SLNC title in 2017 with Twinsburg, is set to host St. Vincent-St. Mary at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Junior E’Anna Won led Wadsworth past Hudson with 13 points, followed by senior Kylee Batey (nine) and sophomore Steph Andrews (seven).

Won, Batey, Andrews, senior Maria Busson and junior Taylor Leatherman are Wadsworth’s starters. Senior Ally Elchlinger, freshman Regan Simpson and junior Sami Shaffer are key reserves.

“Wadsworth has won a league championship — outright or shared — in 24 out of the last 27 years in girls basketball,” said coach Andrew Booth, who led the Grizzlies to a Division I state title in 2016.

“We got out of the gate 24-2 on Wednesday. ... We are a different team now with a [knee] injury to Maggie Long and Kacie Evans is no longer with the team.”

Wadsworth concludes the regular season on Friday at Solon with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

Medina improves 20-2

The Medina girls basketball team finished its regular season 20-2 under coach Karen Kase with a 67-45 win over Wooster on Wednesday.

Sophomore Elizabeth Stuart scored 20 points to lead the Bees, senior Madison Luthy contributed 14 points and sophomore Sarah McKee chipped in 12 points.

Streaking Revere

The Revere boys basketball team (15-3) defeated Warrensville Heights (12-7) 71-66 Tuesday at Bedford for its 12th win in a row.

Jimmy Salamone scored 20 points to lead Revere, which rallied from a 21-point deficit in the second quarter. The Minutemen also received 10 points from Hunter Drenth, nine each from Chris Richardson and Grant Scherler, eight apiece from Andrew Rinn and Sean Leyden and seven from Samson Albert.