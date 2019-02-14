BASKETBALL



BOYS

Schedule

Friday's Games



Archbishop Hoban at Cleveland Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ashland at Wooster, 7:30 p.m.

Brecksville at Wadsworth, 7:30 p.m.

Canton McKinley at Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Cloverleaf at Streetsboro, 7 p.m.

Copley at Aurora, 7:30 p.m.

Dalton at Chippewa, 7:30 p.m.

East at Revere, 7:30 p.m.

Garrettsville at Mogadore, 7 p.m.

GlenOak at Perry, 7:30 p.m.

Green at Ellet, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Twinsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Kent Roosevelt at Barberton, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood St. Edward at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.

Manchester at Orrville, 7:30 p.m.

Mentor at Medina, 7:30 p.m.

Nordonia at North Royalton, 7:30 p.m.

North Canton Hoover at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Norton at Coventry, 7 p.m.

Northwest at CVCA, 7:30 p.m.

Parma Padua at Walsh Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Ravenna at Field, 7 p.m.

Shaker Heights at Strongsville, 7:30 p.m.

Solon at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Stow at Cuyahoga Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Tallmadge at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

Woodridge at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games



Chagrin Falls at Aurora, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Heights at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

GlenOak at East, 7 p.m.

Highland at Walsh Jesuit,

Kenmore-Garfield at Barberton, 7:30 p.m.

Maple Heights at Buchtel, TBA

Morrison R. Waite at Massillon, 5:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Orrville, 7:30 p.m.

Ravenna at Crestwood, 7 p.m.

Tallmadge at Bexley, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Game



Brush at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

Scoreboard

Thursday's Results



Chippewa 46, Dalton 41

Cle. St. Joseph Academy 46, Gilmour Academy 41

Cuyahoga Heights 43, Cle. Rhodes 22

Ellet 40, North Royalton 24

Field 30, Woodridge 28

Hanoverton United 58, East Liverpool 48

Northwestern 56, Lake Ridge Academy 40

St. Vincent-St. Mary 69, Massillon 19

Sugar Grove Berne Union 34, Cle. Central Catholic 24

Wickliffe 59, Richmond Heights 48

Scoring Summaries

ELLET 40, NORTH ROYALTON 24



North Royalton;;10;;6;;2;;6;;—;;24

Ellet;;6;;10;;16;;8;;—;;40

NORTH ROYALTON (2-20) — Harris 2-1-5, Kovach 0-1-1, Wardenski 1-0-3, Baukelman 4-1-10, Muhammad 2-1-6. Totals: 8-2-24.

ELLET (9-12) — Martin 11-2-24, Borple 2-4-6, Warren 2-0-4, Johnson 2-0-4, Kovalchin 0-1-1, Mason 0-1-1. Totals: 17-8-40.

3-point goals: Wardenski, Baukelman, Muhammad. Fouls: NR, 15-14. Rebounds: Ell., 28 (Martin 14) Turnovers: Ell., 9-4. JV Score: North Royalton, 41-19.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 69, MASSILLON 19



Massillon;;3;;6;;4;;6;;—;;19

STVM ;;16;;20;;13;;20;;—;;69

MASSILLON (7-13) — Watkins 3-0-7, Duley 1-0-2, Berry 1-0-2, Duplain 1-2-4, Dansby 2-0-4. Totals: 8-2-19.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY (12-9) — Cherry 3-0-7, Haines 1-1-3, Moss 4-2-10, Dobson 0-3-3, Korenek 3-0-8, Williams 2-1-5, Watson 1-2-4, Riley 7-0-14, Boggs 3-2-8, Marsh 2-3-7. Totals: 26-14-69.

3-point goals: Korenek 2, Watkins, Cherry. Fouls: Mas., 16-11. JV Score: STVM, 46-20.

CHIPPEWA 46, DALTON 41



Chippewa;;18;;8;;15;;5;;—;;46

Dalton;;13;;11;;8;;9;;—;;41

CHIPPEWA (20-1, 14-0) — Amelung 2-0-4, Hall 1-0-3, Koncz 7-2-17, Lindquist 3-1-7, Ferrell 1-0-3, Clark 1-2-4, Thomas 2-2-8. Totals: 17 7-17 46.

DALTON (17-5, 11-3) — Cannon 2-1-5, Turner 5-2-14, Geiser 3-3-10, Shoup 2-1-7, Beatty 1-0-3, Arnold 1-0-2. Totals: 14 7-11 41.

3-point goals: Thomas 2, Turner 2, Shoup 2, Ferrell, Koncz, Hall, Geiser, Beatty. Fouls: Dal., 14-13. Rebounds: Chi., 35 (Koncz 13); Dal., 24. Turnovers: Chi., 11. JV Score: Dalton, 48-33.

Late Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD 45, WOODRIDGE 41



Springfield;;7;;13;;12;;13;;—;;45

Woodridge;;7;;8;;11;;15;;—;;41

SPRINGFIELD (8-14, 3-11) — Phillips 4-3-14, L. Kern 2-2-6, Dawson 0-1-1, Fuller 2-3-7, Lewis 3-0-9, T. Kern 1-1-3. Totals: 13-13-45.

WOODRIDGE — Howard 2-3-7, Francis 2-5-11, Foster 2-1-7, Woods 3-0-6, Kearns 1-1-3, Randall 1-0-3, Best 1-2-4. Totals: 12-12-41.

3-point goals: Lewis 3, Phillips 3, Francis 2, Foster 2, Randall. Fouls: Woo., 18-16. Rebounds: Spr., 25 (Phillips 9); Woo., 27. Turnovers: 19-19. JV Score: Woodridge, 13-11.

Schedule

Friday's Game



Wadsworth at Solon, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games



Canfield at Ravenna, 2:30 p.m.

Carrollton at Mogadore, 4 p.m.

Northwestern at Orrville, 6 p.m.

St. Vincent-St. Mary at Stow, 7 p.m.

Tournament Schedule

Saturday's Games



Ravenna Division I Sectional

Hudson at Cuyahoga Falls, 1 p.m.

Walsh Jesuit at Boardman, 1 p.m.

Kent Roosevelt at Warren Harding, 1 p.m.

Canton Division I Sectional

Ellet at Lake, 1 p.m.

Massillon at Perry, 1 p.m.

Marietta at Kenmore-Garfield, 6 p.m.

Medina Division I Sectional

Firestone at Copley, 1 p.m.

North at Barberton, 1 p.m.

Parma Heights Valley Forge at Highland, 1 p.m.

Parma Heights Valley Forge Division I Sectional

Brecksville at Cle. John Marshall, 7 p.m.

North Royalton at Parma, 7 p.m.

Elyria Division I Sectional

Elyria at Strongsville, 1 p.m.

Uniontown Division II Sectional

Marlington at Tallmadge, 1 p.m.

Alliance at Canton South, 1 p.m.

Coventry at Ravenna, 1 p.m.

East at Field, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Northwest, 1 p.m.

Nordonia Division II Sectional

CVCA at Cleveland Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

Cleveland JFK at Streetsboro, 1 p.m.

Woodridge at Revere, 1 p.m.

BOWLING

BOYS

FIRESTONE 2,198, WALSH JESUIT 2,097



(At Riviera Lanes, Fairlawn)

High Games: Dudak (F) 256; McConnaughy (WJ) 268. High Series: Erisey (F) 417; McConnaughy (WJ) 462.

Records: Firestone 5-7.

GIRLS

FIRESTONE 1,794, WALSH JESUIT 1,518



(At Riviera Lanes, Fairlawn)

High Games: Tresney (F) 180; Deptuch (WJ) 149. High Series: Tresney (F) 330; Deptuch (WJ) 291.

Records: Firestone 9-4.

WRESTLING

FIRESTONE 69, BUCHTEL 3



106: Double forfeit 113: Abdelrahim (F) won by forfeit. 120: Balana (F) won by forfeit. 126: Knight (F) dec. McCray, 12-10. 132: Fajardo (F) won by forfeit. 138: Allison (F) won by forfeit. 145: West (B) dec. Tranthem, 15-9. 152: Moore (F) pin Fleetwood. 160: Keele (F) won by forfeit. 170: Garden (F) won by forfeit. 182: Scrutchings (F) won by forfeit. 195: Rhea (F) won by forfeit. 220: L'Bert (F) won by forfeit. 285: Johnson (F) won by forfeit.

FIRESTONE 51, ELLET 18



106: Double forfeit. 113: Abdelrahim (F) won by forfeit. 120: Yurrich (E) pin Balana. 126: Knight (F) won by forfeit. 132: Fajardo (F) won by forfeit. 138: Allison (F) dec. Roberts, 7-6 (OT). 145: Lord (E) pin Tranthem. 152: Turner (F) dec. Grande, 5-0. 160: Keele (F) pin Barnett. 170: Garden (F) dec. Reish, 13-9. 182: Scrutchings (F) fall Tomlin. 195: Dusenberry (E) pin Rhea. 220: L'Bert (F) won by forfeit. 285: Johnson (F) won by forfeit.

Late Wednesday

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 60, STRONGSVILLE 12



106: Crosby (STVM) tech. fall Mucurio, 15-0. 113: Clayton (STVM) pin Shuba. 120: Alessia (STVM) pin Lambert. 126: Double forfeit. 132: VanSickle (STVM) won by forfeit. 138: Olson (STVM) pin A. Grecol. 145: Potok (STVM) dec. Blickle, 4-2. 152: Llewellyn (STVM) pin Stevens. 160: D. Grecol (Str.) pin Sieg. 170: Peake (STVM) pin Karim. 182: Ward (STVM) pin Miller. 195: Bickhart (Str.) pin Eickhoff. 220: Linberger (STVM) maj. dec. Jones, 9-1. 285: Hooks (STVM) pin Minnick.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 71, ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 3



106: Crosby (STVM) tech. fall Baranek, 15-0. 113: Clayton (STVM) won by forfeit. 120: Alessia (STVM) pin Listerman. 126: Double forfeit. 132: VanSickle (STVM) pin Radwany. 138: Olson (STVM) pin Harbarger. 145: Potok (STVM) won by forfeit. 152: Llewellyn (STVM) won by forfeit. 160: Sieg (STVM) won by forfeit. 170: Peake (STVM) pin Lacey. 182: Ward (STVM) pin L. Petit. 195: Eickhoff (STVM) pin Waller. 220: Linberger (STVM) pin Pasadyn. 285: J. Petit (AH) dec. Hooks, 7-2.