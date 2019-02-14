BASKETBALL
BOYS
Schedule
Friday's Games
Archbishop Hoban at Cleveland Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Ashland at Wooster, 7:30 p.m.
Brecksville at Wadsworth, 7:30 p.m.
Canton McKinley at Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Cloverleaf at Streetsboro, 7 p.m.
Copley at Aurora, 7:30 p.m.
Dalton at Chippewa, 7:30 p.m.
East at Revere, 7:30 p.m.
Garrettsville at Mogadore, 7 p.m.
GlenOak at Perry, 7:30 p.m.
Green at Ellet, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Twinsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Kent Roosevelt at Barberton, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood St. Edward at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.
Manchester at Orrville, 7:30 p.m.
Mentor at Medina, 7:30 p.m.
Nordonia at North Royalton, 7:30 p.m.
North Canton Hoover at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Norton at Coventry, 7 p.m.
Northwest at CVCA, 7:30 p.m.
Parma Padua at Walsh Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Ravenna at Field, 7 p.m.
Shaker Heights at Strongsville, 7:30 p.m.
Solon at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.
Stow at Cuyahoga Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Tallmadge at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
Woodridge at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chagrin Falls at Aurora, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland Heights at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
GlenOak at East, 7 p.m.
Highland at Walsh Jesuit,
Kenmore-Garfield at Barberton, 7:30 p.m.
Maple Heights at Buchtel, TBA
Morrison R. Waite at Massillon, 5:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Orrville, 7:30 p.m.
Ravenna at Crestwood, 7 p.m.
Tallmadge at Bexley, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Game
Brush at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5 p.m.
GIRLS
Scoreboard
Thursday's Results
Chippewa 46, Dalton 41
Cle. St. Joseph Academy 46, Gilmour Academy 41
Cuyahoga Heights 43, Cle. Rhodes 22
Ellet 40, North Royalton 24
Field 30, Woodridge 28
Hanoverton United 58, East Liverpool 48
Northwestern 56, Lake Ridge Academy 40
St. Vincent-St. Mary 69, Massillon 19
Sugar Grove Berne Union 34, Cle. Central Catholic 24
Wickliffe 59, Richmond Heights 48
Scoring Summaries
ELLET 40, NORTH ROYALTON 24
North Royalton;;10;;6;;2;;6;;—;;24
Ellet;;6;;10;;16;;8;;—;;40
NORTH ROYALTON (2-20) — Harris 2-1-5, Kovach 0-1-1, Wardenski 1-0-3, Baukelman 4-1-10, Muhammad 2-1-6. Totals: 8-2-24.
ELLET (9-12) — Martin 11-2-24, Borple 2-4-6, Warren 2-0-4, Johnson 2-0-4, Kovalchin 0-1-1, Mason 0-1-1. Totals: 17-8-40.
3-point goals: Wardenski, Baukelman, Muhammad. Fouls: NR, 15-14. Rebounds: Ell., 28 (Martin 14) Turnovers: Ell., 9-4. JV Score: North Royalton, 41-19.
ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 69, MASSILLON 19
Massillon;;3;;6;;4;;6;;—;;19
STVM ;;16;;20;;13;;20;;—;;69
MASSILLON (7-13) — Watkins 3-0-7, Duley 1-0-2, Berry 1-0-2, Duplain 1-2-4, Dansby 2-0-4. Totals: 8-2-19.
ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY (12-9) — Cherry 3-0-7, Haines 1-1-3, Moss 4-2-10, Dobson 0-3-3, Korenek 3-0-8, Williams 2-1-5, Watson 1-2-4, Riley 7-0-14, Boggs 3-2-8, Marsh 2-3-7. Totals: 26-14-69.
3-point goals: Korenek 2, Watkins, Cherry. Fouls: Mas., 16-11. JV Score: STVM, 46-20.
CHIPPEWA 46, DALTON 41
Chippewa;;18;;8;;15;;5;;—;;46
Dalton;;13;;11;;8;;9;;—;;41
CHIPPEWA (20-1, 14-0) — Amelung 2-0-4, Hall 1-0-3, Koncz 7-2-17, Lindquist 3-1-7, Ferrell 1-0-3, Clark 1-2-4, Thomas 2-2-8. Totals: 17 7-17 46.
DALTON (17-5, 11-3) — Cannon 2-1-5, Turner 5-2-14, Geiser 3-3-10, Shoup 2-1-7, Beatty 1-0-3, Arnold 1-0-2. Totals: 14 7-11 41.
3-point goals: Thomas 2, Turner 2, Shoup 2, Ferrell, Koncz, Hall, Geiser, Beatty. Fouls: Dal., 14-13. Rebounds: Chi., 35 (Koncz 13); Dal., 24. Turnovers: Chi., 11. JV Score: Dalton, 48-33.
Late Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD 45, WOODRIDGE 41
Springfield;;7;;13;;12;;13;;—;;45
Woodridge;;7;;8;;11;;15;;—;;41
SPRINGFIELD (8-14, 3-11) — Phillips 4-3-14, L. Kern 2-2-6, Dawson 0-1-1, Fuller 2-3-7, Lewis 3-0-9, T. Kern 1-1-3. Totals: 13-13-45.
WOODRIDGE — Howard 2-3-7, Francis 2-5-11, Foster 2-1-7, Woods 3-0-6, Kearns 1-1-3, Randall 1-0-3, Best 1-2-4. Totals: 12-12-41.
3-point goals: Lewis 3, Phillips 3, Francis 2, Foster 2, Randall. Fouls: Woo., 18-16. Rebounds: Spr., 25 (Phillips 9); Woo., 27. Turnovers: 19-19. JV Score: Woodridge, 13-11.
Schedule
Friday's Game
Wadsworth at Solon, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Canfield at Ravenna, 2:30 p.m.
Carrollton at Mogadore, 4 p.m.
Northwestern at Orrville, 6 p.m.
St. Vincent-St. Mary at Stow, 7 p.m.
Tournament Schedule
Saturday's Games
Ravenna Division I Sectional
Hudson at Cuyahoga Falls, 1 p.m.
Walsh Jesuit at Boardman, 1 p.m.
Kent Roosevelt at Warren Harding, 1 p.m.
Canton Division I Sectional
Ellet at Lake, 1 p.m.
Massillon at Perry, 1 p.m.
Marietta at Kenmore-Garfield, 6 p.m.
Medina Division I Sectional
Firestone at Copley, 1 p.m.
North at Barberton, 1 p.m.
Parma Heights Valley Forge at Highland, 1 p.m.
Parma Heights Valley Forge Division I Sectional
Brecksville at Cle. John Marshall, 7 p.m.
North Royalton at Parma, 7 p.m.
Elyria Division I Sectional
Elyria at Strongsville, 1 p.m.
Uniontown Division II Sectional
Marlington at Tallmadge, 1 p.m.
Alliance at Canton South, 1 p.m.
Coventry at Ravenna, 1 p.m.
East at Field, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Northwest, 1 p.m.
Nordonia Division II Sectional
CVCA at Cleveland Central Catholic, 1 p.m.
Cleveland JFK at Streetsboro, 1 p.m.
Woodridge at Revere, 1 p.m.
BOWLING
BOYS
FIRESTONE 2,198, WALSH JESUIT 2,097
(At Riviera Lanes, Fairlawn)
High Games: Dudak (F) 256; McConnaughy (WJ) 268. High Series: Erisey (F) 417; McConnaughy (WJ) 462.
Records: Firestone 5-7.
GIRLS
FIRESTONE 1,794, WALSH JESUIT 1,518
(At Riviera Lanes, Fairlawn)
High Games: Tresney (F) 180; Deptuch (WJ) 149. High Series: Tresney (F) 330; Deptuch (WJ) 291.
Records: Firestone 9-4.
WRESTLING
FIRESTONE 69, BUCHTEL 3
106: Double forfeit 113: Abdelrahim (F) won by forfeit. 120: Balana (F) won by forfeit. 126: Knight (F) dec. McCray, 12-10. 132: Fajardo (F) won by forfeit. 138: Allison (F) won by forfeit. 145: West (B) dec. Tranthem, 15-9. 152: Moore (F) pin Fleetwood. 160: Keele (F) won by forfeit. 170: Garden (F) won by forfeit. 182: Scrutchings (F) won by forfeit. 195: Rhea (F) won by forfeit. 220: L'Bert (F) won by forfeit. 285: Johnson (F) won by forfeit.
FIRESTONE 51, ELLET 18
106: Double forfeit. 113: Abdelrahim (F) won by forfeit. 120: Yurrich (E) pin Balana. 126: Knight (F) won by forfeit. 132: Fajardo (F) won by forfeit. 138: Allison (F) dec. Roberts, 7-6 (OT). 145: Lord (E) pin Tranthem. 152: Turner (F) dec. Grande, 5-0. 160: Keele (F) pin Barnett. 170: Garden (F) dec. Reish, 13-9. 182: Scrutchings (F) fall Tomlin. 195: Dusenberry (E) pin Rhea. 220: L'Bert (F) won by forfeit. 285: Johnson (F) won by forfeit.
Late Wednesday
ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 60, STRONGSVILLE 12
106: Crosby (STVM) tech. fall Mucurio, 15-0. 113: Clayton (STVM) pin Shuba. 120: Alessia (STVM) pin Lambert. 126: Double forfeit. 132: VanSickle (STVM) won by forfeit. 138: Olson (STVM) pin A. Grecol. 145: Potok (STVM) dec. Blickle, 4-2. 152: Llewellyn (STVM) pin Stevens. 160: D. Grecol (Str.) pin Sieg. 170: Peake (STVM) pin Karim. 182: Ward (STVM) pin Miller. 195: Bickhart (Str.) pin Eickhoff. 220: Linberger (STVM) maj. dec. Jones, 9-1. 285: Hooks (STVM) pin Minnick.
ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 71, ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 3
106: Crosby (STVM) tech. fall Baranek, 15-0. 113: Clayton (STVM) won by forfeit. 120: Alessia (STVM) pin Listerman. 126: Double forfeit. 132: VanSickle (STVM) pin Radwany. 138: Olson (STVM) pin Harbarger. 145: Potok (STVM) won by forfeit. 152: Llewellyn (STVM) won by forfeit. 160: Sieg (STVM) won by forfeit. 170: Peake (STVM) pin Lacey. 182: Ward (STVM) pin L. Petit. 195: Eickhoff (STVM) pin Waller. 220: Linberger (STVM) pin Pasadyn. 285: J. Petit (AH) dec. Hooks, 7-2.