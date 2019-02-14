GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ellet 40,

North Royalton 24

Senior center Alyssa Martin scored 24 points and had 14 rebounds in a nonleague win for Ellet (9-12), which outscored North Royalton 16-2 in the third quarter and 24-8 in the second half.

Chippewa 46, Dalton 41

Chippewa capped an undefeated Wayne County League season with a road win. Celina Koncz scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the sixth-ranked Chipps (20-1, 14-0), who finished three games ahead of Dalton in the league. The Bulldogs (17-5, 11-3) were led by Jalyssa Turner with 14 points.

Field 30, Woodridge 28

Senior Courtney Currey finished senior night by hitting two free throws with one second left against Woodridge, and the Falcons concluded the regular season with a 30-28 victory.