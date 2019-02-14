The Kent State men's basketball team exploded for a season-high 51 points in the second half, pulling away from host Western Michigan to claim an 82-63 Mid-American Conference triumph Thursday night in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Senior shooting guard Jaylin Walker led the Golden Flashes with 25 points, and also piled up six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Junior guard Mitch Peterson (Walsh Jesuit) scored a season-high 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, junior forward Philip Whittington produced his sixth double-double of the season with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and freshman guard Anthony Roberts added 14 points off the bench.

The Flashes (18-6, 7-4) played without starting senior point guard Jalen Avery, who suffered an ankle injury in a loss Friday night at Akron. They shot 54 percent from the field, made 10-of-23 3-pointers, and outrebounded the Broncos (7-18, 1-11) 36-24.

“Great team win for us,” KSU coach Rob Senderoff said. “The second half was about as complete a half of basketball as we've played all year. We had a number of guys step up in Jalen Avery's absence. It's great to start the back end of the [MAC] season the right way.”

Peterson made three early 3-pointers to give Kent State a 14-8 lead out of the gate, but Western Michigan rebounded to take the lead briefly before falling behind 31-30 at the half.

The Flashes took control in the opening minutes of the second half. Walker scored seven consecutive points to give his team a 50-39 advantage with 13:47 to play. After Western Michigan trimmed the deficit to six with just under 10 minutes left, Whittington scored six points during an 11-0 run that put Kent State in control to stay.

With a sweep of the Broncos in their pocket, the Flashes will look to avenge an earlier ugly loss at Eastern Michigan when they host the Eagles (11-13, 5-6) at 7 p.m. Saturday.