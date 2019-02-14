Mookie Betts won a World Series in October, became a first-time dad nine days later, earned his first AL MVP award and was part of a team that won a pro bowling event.

What can he do for an encore with the Boston Red Sox?

"He can do whatever he wants in sports," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "He can golf. He can shoot the basketball and he won a tournament in bowling. He can do it all."

Betts, 26, hit a major-league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBI last year. He was a part of a Red Sox team that won a club-record 108 games and Boston's fourth World Series title in 15 season. During the offseason, girlfriend Brianna Hammonds gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter they named Kynlee Ivory. He won the AL MVP, his third Gold Glove and teamed this month with pro bowler Tommy Jones, winning the PBA Celebrity Invitational.

"Yeah, it's been fun. It's been a great year," Betts said Thursday. "It's a new year now, so you have to look at in hindsight and smile about, know what's going on now and take care of things and view things that way."

Royals sign reliever

The Kansas City Royals and reliever Jake Diekman agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $2.75 million and includes a mutual option for 2020 plus bonuses that could make it worth $10 million over two seasons.

Kansas City made room on its 40-man roster by placing right-hander Jesse Hahn on the 60-day injured list. Hahn is recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Diekman, 32, spent last season with the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, making 71 appearances with a career-worst 4.73 ERA.

Angels pitcher rests

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Matt Harvey will be sidelined for at least a week as a precaution because of a glute strain he felt during agility drills. "It's nothing to be alarmed about," Harvey said. "It's unfortunate it's this early and with a new team and I have to miss a little time. I'll pick up right where I left off."

Harvey, 29, signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Angels in December and is looking to bounce back after last season. He went 7-9 with a 4.94 ERA in 32 games (28 starts) with the Mets and Reds last year.

Reliever joins Cubs

Left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a $900,000, one-year contract.

The deal is not guaranteed, meaning Cedeno, 32, could be released for termination pay before Opening Day.

He went 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA in 48 appearances last year. He began the year with the Chicago White Sox and was traded to Milwaukee on Aug. 31.